Let kindness lead

Editor's note: In response to a question about the impact of the recent Supreme Court ruling in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis on the wedding industry in Arkansas, a wedding planner who specializes in LGBTQ+ weddings emailed the following to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter, and agreed to have it published as a guest column.

It's very disappointing to see the highest court in the country prioritize a business' hypothetical right to discriminate instead of real people's right to be treated with dignity. The Supreme Court's decision makes LGBTQ+ people feel disrespected and unwanted, and many are concerned that this decision is a slippery slope meant to open the door to overturning the Marriage Equality Act.

In addition to the usual stress of planning a wedding, couples also have to deal with the anxiety of encountering intolerance when reaching out to vendors, etc. The prospect of being humiliated or ridiculed is demoralizing. All these couples want to experience one of the most beautiful and wholesome of human rituals.

This ruling may result in a narrower pool of wedding vendors and professionals willing to serve LGBTQ+ couples. This limitation can make it more difficult for couples to find the perfect fit for their wedding, potentially impacting their ability to create the wedding they envisioned. While the northwest Arkansas area is often seen as one of the more "progressive" areas in the South, many queer couples still face bigotry and hatred.

I want to emphasize the emotional impact this ruling has on couples. Sometimes there are difficulties around family dynamics that make planning a wedding emotionally difficult for queer couples. There already are family members that choose not to attend queer weddings. The last thing couples need are vendors discriminating against them too.

Couples come to Stardust Weddings & Events to be affirmed, not just tolerated or accepted. There's a difference. Tolerance is the bare minimum; it's keeping your disagreement to yourself. Acceptance is being welcoming of others.

Being affirming is about joining in the celebration of queer love and joy. It's about not seeing people as an "other." Our couples know that makes all the difference. Other planners might work with queer couples but, if that's not their priority or their community, they might not be privy to some of the dynamics that come with planning a queer wedding.

For our business, using the right pronouns and getting to know the couple without passing judgment is the default. And if a couple wants to do things differently, to create new traditions that better reflect who they are as individuals, we listen and provide the resources to bring that to life. We help our couples in their goal of being and celebrating their true authentic selves.

We need straight and cisgender allies to support their LGBTQ+ community by promoting and supporting businesses that are openly accepting and affirming of queer couples. Straight couples should also consider only hiring wedding vendors that are accepting and will work with queer couples.

I also encourage wedding vendors to show up now more than ever. Identify yourself and/or your business as an inclusive vendor on your websites and social media bios. Include pictures of LGBTQ+ people on your website. Be more inclusive in your choice of language.

But, above all, remember to do unto others as you would have done to you. You can rarely go wrong when you lead with kindness.

Jasmine Yepez is a wedding planner and owner of Stardust Weddings & Events in Fayetteville.