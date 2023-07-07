An apt comparison

Much as I appreciate the daily digital edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, I still enjoy the Sunday paper. It is easier to move through the pages and to compare articles in different sections. This past Sunday my attention was caught by a piece in the Arkansas section reporting that the U of A Board of Trustees had approved salaries of some employees at the Fayetteville campus. The list ran in nearly three full columns. Nearly 65 who were named are employees of the athletics programs or their support staffs. That number doesn't include listings like Media, Nutritionist, or Project Specialist that might denote activities anywhere in the university. One of my favorite job titles is Defensive Quality Control, which also could apply outside the realm of athletics. The salaries quoted in this report, mostly running to six figures, were about what might be expected by anyone who follows collegiate sports.

Turning to Page 1G, I read a column by Andrew Moreau of the newspaper staff. His subject was the housing market in Arkansas, and included some interesting numbers. For example, he cited the average annual income in Northwest Arkansas as $73,346, considerably more than in other sections of the state. It is also many thousands less than any of those in the list from the Board of Trustees.

These numbers are useful in trying to understand the problem of college-student debt. Hopefully, people understand what we're paying for.

ETHEL SIMPSON

Fayetteville

Affordable education

All six Arkansas federal representatives applauded June 30's Supreme Court decision to overturn Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, but only Sen. John Boozman and Rep. Steve Womack have expressed a desire to work in a bipartisan manner to make college more affordable.

We need only look to our neighbor to the east, Tennessee, to see how easily this can be done in our own state. Tennessee, a state with no income tax, has had Tennessee Promise for graduating seniors and Tennessee Reconnect for self-supporting adults who have never been to college. The programs cover community college and technical school tuition after Pell and other federal grants are applied.

Tennessee's programs are covered through their state lottery. Given the benefits a skilled white- and blue-collar workforce would bring to our state, I feel sure that such a program could achieve bipartisan support in our state Legislature.

For those seeking four-year degrees, the first two years of college would be paid for. For those aspiring to be skilled trades-people, no loans would be necessary. Free from college debt, they could buy starter homes, start businesses, start families.

I applaud Senator Boozman and Representative Womack for their wisdom and foresight, and urge our state legislators to investigate ways to make post-secondary education more affordable to all.

MARYANNE MEYERRIECKS

Fort Smith