Lions Cub Club set at UAPB

The new Lions Cub Club has launched for the 2023-24 athletic year at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and is open to children ages 5-12.

A $25 membership fee per child includes a T-shirt, lanyard and credential, special event invitations associated with the sports teams, birthday card from the athletic family (favorite student-athlete, coach or mascot), birthday video board message (men's or women's basketball, or volleyball), exclusive giveaway items at select events, free entry into home athletic contests (with credential) and special awards for academic achievements.

"The Lions Cub Club is the perfect way to show off your black-and-gold spirit," according to a news release from the UAPB athletic department. "The Cub Club is the OFFICIAL Kids Club for Golden Lion Athletics, and membership is a MUST for all young fans. All kids from ages 5-12 are eligible to join and can enjoy several GOLDEN benefits not available to anyone else."

Other club experiences include: pregame player interactions during home football and basketball season, on-field access for activities during home football games, tunnel entry with teams during home games, various activities associated with all teams throughout the year, designated seating section at all home games and on-field access for activities during home football games.

All benefits are subject to change. Memberships are valid from July 23, 2023, to June 30, 2024. For more information, contact Quenton Moore at uapbsports@gmail.com.