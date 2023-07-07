LIVE! Music: Bring Me the Horizon joins Fall Out Boy, Royal & the Serpent and Carr July 11 at AMP

"The next time I open up to someone will be my autopsy," Oli Sykes sings with a bleeding head on the gory, horrific new single from UK rockers Bring Me the Horizon. "LosT" is the first release off the forthcoming new edition to their "Post Human" video series that includes "DiE4u" and "sTraNgeRs."

Bring Me the Horizon -- with guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Mat Nicholls and keyboardist Jordan Fish -- join Fall Out Boy for the So Much for (Tour) Dust with Royal & the Serpent and Carr July 11 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 and up.

ELSEWHERE

Buddy Shute and the Motivators play from 6-8 p.m. today followed by John Baumann with Charlie Shafter at 9 p.m.; Boston Mountain Playboys perform at 8 p.m. July 8; The Biggie and Smallie and Curly2 Tour happens at 8 p.m. July 13 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.

Tim Meadows performs today & Saturday (with a yoga class at 11:30 a.m. Saturday) at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. grovecomedy.com.

Cole Birmingham Band plays at 8 p.m. today. The Phenomenal Whitney Houston Tribute starts at 8 p.m. Saturday for the Railyard Live Concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers.

The Hoppy Hour Comedy Show with Kayla Angel, Lucas Aaron Smith, Adam Kessler and Conrad Lenzmeier starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fort Smith Brewing Company. Tickets are $12-$20 at facebook.com/rivervalleycomics.

Bonnie Montgomery and Jude Brothers perform from 7-9 p.m. Saturday for the Summer Forest Concert series in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges. Tickets are $20 ($16/members, free/youth ages 18 and younger). crystalbridges.org.

Ashtyn Barbaree plays at 7 p.m. July 13 for the Gulley Park Concert Series at 1850 E. Township Road in Fayetteville. Food trucks on-site, dogs must be on leashes, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.