Millions register at rival to Twitter

Tens of millions of people have quickly signed up to Meta's new app, Threads, as it aims to compete with Twitter -- a sign that users are looking for an alternative to the social media platform that has undergone a series of unpopular changes since Elon Musk bought it.

Meta Platforms' Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that 30 million people had registered for the app, including 10 million in the first seven hours of its release Wednesday in the U.S. and over 100 other countries, including Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan.

In less than a day, Threads appears to have taken the crown as the most rapidly downloaded app ever. It easily outstripped ChatGPT, the chatbot, which was downloaded 1 million times within its first five days, according to OpenAI, ChatGPT's maker. And it is on pace to exceed ChatGPT's 100 million users within two months, which was the fastest to reach that number ever, according to the analytics firm Similarweb.

"This is as good of a start as we could have hoped for!" Zuckerberg, whose company owns Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp, said in a post on Threads on Thursday. He later added, "Feels like the beginning of something special."

Threads is billed as a text-based version of Meta's photo-sharing app Instagram that the company says provides "a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations."

Instagram users can log in with their existing usernames and follow the same accounts on the new app, giving Threads users a ready-made audience and an edge over other Twitter challengers like Bluesky and Mastodon.

"I think I'll just see -- I'll keep Twitter for a while and then if everyone moves over there [to Threads], then I'll probably move," said Javi de Andreas, a 24-year-old researcher in London.

He said Instagram "feels like a bit more reliable just in terms of nothing really changes."

There was plenty of excitement among Threads users about the opportunity to make a fresh start on a new social media app, giving Threads a "first day of school" vibe.

Early adopters included celebrities chef Gordon Ramsay, pop star Shakira and actor Jack Black as well as Airbnb, Guinness World Records, Netflix, Vogue magazine and other media outlets.

'HERE TO STAY'

There were also glitches, annoyance about the lack of a chronological feed and gripes about missing features -- raising the question of whether the initial burst of interest would lead to sustained growth that could pose a meaningful challenge to Twitter.

"The euphoria around a new service and this initial explosion will probably settle down," said Paolo Pescatore, a technology analyst at PP Foresight. "But it is apparent that this alternative is here to stay and will prove to be a worthy rival given all of Twitter's woes."

Teething problems for Threads include Zuckerberg's posts -- or Threads as they're dubbed -- not loading in several countries. But his replies to other users did appear.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri acknowledged the early issues.

"The real test is not if we can build up a lot of hype, but if you all find enough value in the app to keep using it over time," Mosseri posted in a thread.

"And there are tons of basics that are missing: search, hashtags, a following feed" and direct messaging, he said. "We're on it," but "it'll take time."

Threads does have buttons to like, repost, reply to or quote a thread, and users see the number of likes and replies a post has received. Posts are limited to 500 characters, which is more than Twitter's 280-character threshold for most users, and can include links, photos and videos up to five minutes long.

Some questioned whether it made sense to seek to combine Twitter and Instagram users, which are two distinct online groups. Twitter is tailored for quick and short updates, while Instagram is best for visually creative posts.

"Some people will want to keep it separate from Instagram for numerous and very good reasons," Pescatore said. "This is something that Meta might have to address, which could halt its progress."

Meta's new offering also has raised data privacy concerns. The company has held off on rolling it out in the European Union, citing regulatory uncertainty.

The 27-nation EU has strict data privacy rules and is set to start enforcing a new set of digital rules aimed at clamping down on Big Tech companies and limiting what they can do with users' personal information.

Threads could collect a wide range of personal information, including health, financial, contacts, browsing and search history, location data, purchases and "sensitive info," according to its data privacy disclosure on the App Store.

Threads poses a fresh headache for Musk, who acquired Twitter last year for $44 billion. Analysts said combining Twitter-style features with Instagram's look and feel would drive user engagement.

Musk has made a series of changes that have triggered backlash, the latest being daily limits on the number of tweets people can view to try to stop unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data.

The early momentum underscored people's desire to find an alternative to Twitter, an 18-year-old digital town square that has long been the central place for public conversation online. Since Musk bought Twitter last year, the billionaire has instituted changes that have angered the social platform's longtime users, especially those who do not care for his laissez-faire approach to content moderation. Twitter has also suffered from more system failures and bugs.

Musk isn't taking Zuckerberg's actions lying down. On Thursday, lawyers for Twitter sent Meta a letter threatening legal action, accusing it of using trade secrets to build Threads, and asked the social network to preserve internal documents relevant to a dispute between the two companies. The letter was earlier reported by Semafor. A Meta spokesperson declined to comment.

'A FRIENDLY PLACE'

Threads was a surprise hit for Meta, which has been badly in need of a win after being scrutinized for spreading misinformation and other toxic content across the internet. Although Zuckerberg's social network was celebrated in its early days, it has in recent years been criticized by regulators, activists and users upset with how the company handles data and its products. Meta has also faced questions about its move into the still-emerging immersive digital world of the so-called metaverse.

But this week was a reprieve -- at least briefly -- for Zuckerberg and his company. Inside Meta on Wednesday evening, employees rejoiced in the launch of Threads, sharing inside jokes and memes with one another, according to screenshots of the conversations viewed by The New York Times.

Celebrities, brands and influencers were given early access to the app over the past few days, a move by Meta to kick-start a freewheeling culture of fun and discussion. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, said in an interview Wednesday that he wanted Threads to be a "friendly place" for public conversation.

"Can't get enough of your threads," actress Jennifer Lopez said in a Threads post, adding an emoji of musical notes. DeGeneres, in her first Threads post, wrote, "Welcome to Gay Twitter!"

Some critics of Threads, including Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who now helps run Bluesky, pointed to the lengthy list of personal data to which Threads users are asked to grant Instagram access. The information includes a user's health and fitness data, search history, contacts and browsing history, according to its profile on Apple's App Store.

Throughout its launch, Meta has billed Threads as a positive space where users can "tune out" the noise. "We are definitely focusing on kindness and making this a friendly place," Zuckerberg said late Wednesday.

In a blog post the same day, the social media giant said it would apply the same content guidelines on its new app as those it enforces on Instagram, where hate speech, harassment and content that degrades or shames private individuals is prohibited. The profiles of all users under 16 will be made private by default, it added.

Information for this article was contributed by Kelvin Chan of The Associated Press, Mike Isaac of The New York Times and Leo Sands and Naomi Nix of The Washington Post.