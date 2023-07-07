



Country music star Toby Keith was back on stage over the Fourth of July weekend with his first shows since revealing last summer that he had been fighting stomach cancer. Hundreds attended the native Oklahoman's pop-up concerts Friday and Saturday night in Norman, where he lives, The Oklahoman reports. He performed at Hollywood Corners, a 1920s roadhouse and service station that he bought and converted into a deli, bar and music venue. Norman resident Joanna Hall, who attended Friday's show, told the newspaper that Keith put on a great performance and was "very thankful for everybody who showed up." "He seemed a little taken aback that that many people were there," Hall said. "He was like, 'This was supposed to be a secret. ... This was a bigger secret than what I intended.'" In June 2022, Keith said that he had been battling stomach cancer since fall 2021 and had already spent the past six months undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. Keith, who turns 62 this weekend, said he was continuing with chemotherapy, that his tumor had shrunk by a third and that his blood tests have looked good.

A man who says Kevin Spacey subjected him to a torrent of verbal abuse and grabbed his crotch denied claims by the Hollywood star's lawyer on Thursday that he had concocted the assault allegations, saying he'd kept the "horrific" incident bottled up for years. The man is one of four who say the two-time Academy Award-winner assaulted them in Britain between 2001 and 2013. For much of that time, Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre in London. Spacey, 63, is standing trial in a London court on 12 charges, which include sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. He denies all the allegations, and his attorney has suggested the accusers are looking for payouts from Spacey. The third alleged victim to testify said that Spacey, smelling strongly of alcohol, peppered him with a "machine-gun" torrent of crude verbal abuse before grabbing him by the crotch "like a cobra" backstage at a London theater during a charity event in the early 2000s. During cross-examination, Spacey's attorney, Patrick Gibbs, alleged that many parts of the accuser's story were "completely untrue." "With the greatest respect, you weren't there and I was," replied the man, who can't be identified under British law and gave evidence out of sight of members of the public. "It was horrific. And I have never had anyone speak to me in that way, ever." He said the incident left him feeling "degraded" and "like I was worthless." Spacey, who is free on unconditional bail, could face a prison sentence if he's convicted. One of Hollywood's biggest names until sexual misconduct allegations derailed his career, Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects" and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie "American Beauty."





Toby Keith performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)





