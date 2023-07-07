Naturals’ bats silent after big night

SPRINGDALE -- A night after Northwest Arkansas put together a nine-run inning against one of the top pitchers in the Texas League, the Arkansas Travelers shut down the Naturals' offense for the first six innings Thursday evening at Arvest Ballpark.

The Travelers scored three times in the eighth inning to break open a tight game and held on for a 7-4 win.

The Naturals scored twice in the bottom of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Morgan McCullough and a run-scoring single by Parker Bates. But Dillan Shrum flied out with two on base to end the game.

Naturals Manager Tommy Shields credited Travelers pitcher Kyle Tyler (5-6), who allowed 2 runs on 6 hits over 7 innings with 7 strikeouts. But he also said his hitters need to be more disciplined at the plate.

"Their starting pitcher was on his game," Shields said. "He threw well. I credit the pitcher. We chased too much out of the zone. That's something this club [Arkansas] doesn't do. They're very disciplined. [Jonatan] Clase -- and he's got a ton of talent -- might be the only guy that chase a little bit. The rest of them make you throw it across the plate."

Shields said his team needs to get good starts from its pitchers to help get going in the right direction.

"It's early [in the second half] and I like our starting staff," Shields said. "So we'll see how we do."

Shields also said he believes the Naturals can put together some positive momentum as they begin the second half.

"All those starters are going to throw well, get us rolling a little bit," Shields said.

Arkansas used the long ball to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Leo Rivas homered to lead off the game. Isiah Gilliam added his 15th homer of the season with two outs off Naturals starter Dante Biasi (2-4). He was making his first start of the season after 21 relief appearances.

The Naturals jumped all over Arkansas pitcher Emerson Hancock early and held on for an 11-7 win Wednesday. But Northwest Arkansas had problems putting much together offensively against Travelers pitchers.

The Travelers put runners on first and third with one out in the top of the fourth. But reliever T.J. Sikkeman came on and induced Rivas to hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.

Arkansas added a run in the fifth on Spencer Packard's sacrifice fly to push its lead to 3-0. Second baseman Patrick Frick followed with an RBI single for a 4-0 Travelers' lead.

Northwest Arkansas cut into the deficit in the bottom of the seventh. Luca Tresh scored on a wild pitch by Tyler. McCullough added a sacrifice fly to pull Northwest Arkansas within 4-2.

Gilliam added a run-scoring single in the eighth to push the Travelers' lead to 5-2. Robbie Tenerowicz followed with an RBI single after Gilliam stole second to make it 6-2.

Gilliam, who finished 2 for 4, drove in two runs and scored three times.

Biasi allowed 2 runs on 5 hits over 3 1/3 innings to take the loss.