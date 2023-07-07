Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

New reopening date given for section of Bentonville’s Southwest Eighth Street as project progresses

Two more full road closings to follow as part of Eighth Street widening work by Mike Jones | Today at 1:03 a.m.
The opening of a part of the Southwest Eighth Street widening project in Bentonville has been pushed back a few days and is now set for Monday, when the next closure on Eighth Street is planned, said Jarrod Brightwell, city staff engineer. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

BENTONVILLE -- A partial opening of the next phase of the Southwest Eighth Street widening project has been pushed back a few days,...

Print Headline: Portion of city street set to open Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT