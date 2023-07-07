New reopening date given for section of Bentonville’s Southwest Eighth Street as project progresses

The opening of a part of the Southwest Eighth Street widening project in Bentonville has been pushed back a few days and is now set for Monday, when the next closure on Eighth Street is planned, said Jarrod Brightwell, city staff engineer. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

BENTONVILLE -- A partial opening of the next phase of the Southwest Eighth Street widening project has been pushed back a few days,...

Print Headline: Portion of city street set to open Monday

