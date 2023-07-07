New U.S. job openings slip in May

WASHINGTON -- U.S. job openings slipped in May but remained at levels high enough to illustrate that the American labor market remains resilient in the face of sharply higher interest rates.

Employers posted 9.8 million job vacancies, down from 10.3 million in April, the Labor Department said Thursday. But layoffs fell slightly, and more Americans quit their jobs -- a sign they were confident they could find better pay or working conditions elsewhere.

Job openings fell in health care, insurance and finance. But there were more jobs available in education and government.

The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey "continues to reflect a gradually slowing yet still-robust labor market, one that is cooler than a year ago but still hot," said Nick Bunker, research director at the Indeed Hiring Lab. He added that "demand for new hires remains elevated and employers are still holding onto the workers they have."

Monthly job openings remain high by historic standards -- they had never hit 8 million before 2021 -- despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign since to cool the American labor market and combat inflation that last year hit four-decade highs. The Fed has increased its benchmark short-term interest rate 10 times since March 2022.

The higher borrowing costs have had an effect: Economic growth has slowed, and monthly job openings are down from their March 2022 peak of 12 million, highest on record. Inflation is down, too: Consumer prices were up 4% in May from a year earlier, down from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022 but still double the Fed's 2% target.

Some economists predict the United States will tumble into recession this year. But the job market's persistent sturdiness has raised doubts about whether a downturn is inevitable.

Employers have added a strong 314,000 jobs a month this year, and at 3.7% in May, the unemployment rate is not far off a half-century low.

The Labor Department is set to release its employment report for June this morning. Forecasters surveyed by the data firm FactSet expect that payrolls rose by another 205,000 last month and that unemployment dipped to 3.6%.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week, but remains at healthy levels.

Joblessness claims rose by 12,000 to 248,000 for the week ending July 1, from 236,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 3,500 by 253,250.

Jobless claim applications are seen as a proxy for the number of layoffs in a given week.

For three weeks in late May and early June, jobless claims had appeared to reach a sustained, higher level, above 260,000. Even so, that increase may not have been enough for Fed officials to pivot from raising its main rate at its next meeting.

The U.S. economy has added jobs at a furious pace since more than 20 million jobs vanished when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020. Americans have enjoyed unusual job security as companies have been reluctant to shed staff in a worker-friendly labor environment.

U.S. employers added a better-than-expected 339,000 jobs in May, surprising economists and painting a mostly encouraging picture of the labor market, even though the unemployment rate rose to a still-healthy 3.7%. Fed officials have said that the unemployment rate needs to rise well past 4% to bring inflation down.

In June, Fed officials chose not to increase the central bank's benchmark borrowing rate for the first time in 15 months, though some said they expect to add another half-point to rates by the end of the year.

There have been a number high-profile job cuts recently, mostly in the technology sector, where many companies are acknowledging they hired too many people during the pandemic.

IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Twitter, Lyft, LinkedIn, Spotify and DoorDash have all announced job reductions in recent months. Amazon and Facebook parent Meta have each announced two sets of job cuts since November.

Outside the tech sector, McDonald's, Morgan Stanley and 3M have also recently announced job reductions.

The manufacturing sector has been contracting and the real estate sector has suffered because of higher interest rates. Three bank failures also have been blamed in part on higher interest rates.

Overall, 1.72 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended June 24, 13,000 fewer than the previous week.