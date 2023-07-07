India's Flipkart now offers personal loans

Flipkart, the Walmart-backed e-commerce firm in India, now offers personal loans in an effort to grow its financial services offerings, Reuters reported this week.

Flipkart also has reportedly applied for a non-banking financial company license. These businesses can't take deposits from the public, according to the World Bank, but are a source of consumer credit as long as they work with a licensed bank.

Flipkart is said to be partnering with Axis Bank Ltd., which is based in Mumbai.

Asked for confirmation of the reports, a Walmart Inc. spokeswoman said Thursday that they "don't have anything to share at this point."

Walmart paid $16 billion for a 77% stake in Flipkart in 2018, when the Bentonville-based retailer was trying to get a foothold into India's growing e-commerce market. India has strict regulations on foreign companies doing business there.

Walmart also owns a majority share of Flipkart's recent spinoff, PhonePe.

Both Flipkart and PhonePe could become $100 billion businesses in the future, Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told analysts in June.

NYC food deliverers challenge wage law

NEW YORK -- A new law raising the minimum wage for food delivery drivers in New York City hit a speed bump Thursday when the parent companies of Uber Eats, Doordash and other food delivery apps filed lawsuits contesting it in New York state court.

The law, set to go into effect next week, would require companies to pay drivers at least $17.96 per hour or an equivalent rate per delivery.

Deliveristas, as they're called in the city, currently earn about $11 per hour on average, several dollars below the city's current minimum wage of $15.

Doordash Inc., which is being joined in its lawsuit by Grubhub, called the law "extreme" and "bad policy."

The company argued that the law fundamentally misunderstands the nature of food delivery service in the city, and that the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, the agency responsible for setting the minimum pay rate, used "dubious methodology" and "leading questions to push workers to respond in ways the agency wanted."

Arkansas Index ends at 827.88, down 4.02

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 827.88, down 4.02.

"Rate fears dampened investor sentiment for a second consecutive day as equities closed lower following strong job gains reported early in the day in advance of monthly payroll data for June expected [this] morning," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.