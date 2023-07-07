BASKETBALL

Celtics sign Jordan Walsh

The Boston Celtics signed second-round draft pick Jordan Walsh on Thursday and also reached a deal with former Pacers forward Oshae Brissett. The No. 38 selection in the draft, Walsh averaged about 7 points, 4 rebounds and 1 steal while helping Arkansas reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in his lone season with the Razorbacks. The 6-7 forward is expected to play for the Celtics' summer league team in Las Vegas. Brissett has appeared in 172 games over four seasons with Toronto and Indiana. He averages 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He earned All-G League Second Team honors in 2020-21 with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, averaging 18.6 points and just under 10 rebounds per game.

HOCKEY

Kings' Kopitar signs extension

One of the last remaining links to the Kings' Stanley Cup championship teams and one of the best players in franchise history is extending his stay in Los Angeles. Captain Anze Kopitar signed a two-year extension worth $14 million with L.A. on Thursday. He's now under contract through the 2025-26 NHL season at an annual salary cap hit of $7 million. The center from Slovenia was nearly a point-a-game player and the Kings' leading scorer this past year at age 35 with 28 goals and 46 assists. His eight-year, $80 million contract is up after next season.

GOLF

Blixt masters Deere course

Jonas Blixt heated up on the back nine at TPC Deere Run on Thursday, playing his last six holes in 6 under for a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead over Grayson Murray in the first round of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill. Murray was 8 under through 13 holes but stalled from there. He bogeyed his final hole and shot 64. Cameron Young, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 19, also closed with a bogey and was part of a big group three shots back. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nico Echavarria posted a 3-under 68 and is in a tie for 23rd. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) are both at 2-under 69 and in a tie for 41st. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 70 and is in a tie for 64th place. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) struggled to a 3-over 74 and is in a tie for 138th. Blixt shot 7-under 29 on the back nine -- his first time breaking 30 for nine holes on tour -- and the 62 matches his career-best round. He drove the green on the 360-yard, par-4 14th hole and made a 43-foot putt for eagle. On the par-4 18th, he hit his approach from a fairway bunker within 5 feet for a closing birdie.

BASEBALL

Altuve placed on IL

Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left oblique discomfort. Altuve sat out the last two games after he was injured during batting practice before Tuesday's game. Houston General Manager Dana Brown said Wednesday the team didn't believe the injury was serious but he didn't expect him back before next week's All-Star break. The move is retroactive to Tuesday. Altuve missed four games in early June with a right oblique injury. This is his second stint on the injured list this season. He sat out until May 19 after fracturing his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic. The eight-time All-Star is hitting .264 with 6 home runs and 18 RBI this season.

Camerman injured by throw

A cameraman hit in the head by an errant throw Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium has a broken eye socket and is home resting, the YES Network said in a statement Thursday. Positioned right next to the New York Yankees' dugout on the first-base side, Pete Stendel of YES Network was struck by a hurried throw from Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who fired high to first as he tried to complete a double play in the fifth inning. Stendel was taken to the hospital, and YES said late Wednesday he was conscious and undergoing tests. The network provided an update Thursday saying he has an orbital fracture and had been released. The game was delayed about 17 minutes as the Yankees' athletic training staff and medical personnel tended to Stendel in the camera well. Baltimore players came off the field and waited in their dugout as Yankees and Orioles, including Henderson, watched in obvious concern at a hushed ballpark.

FOOTBALL

Hall of Fame coach dies

Former North Carolina State and Furman coach Dick Sheridan, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. He was 81. Sheridan died at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, his son, Jon, told Furman athletic department spokesman Hunter Reid. No cause of death was given. Sheridan, who was from Augusta, Ga., began his college coaching tenure at Furman in 1978, leading the Paladins to the Division I-AA (now Football Championship Subdivision) title game in 1985. Sheridan was hired by the Wolfpack in 1986 and had six winning seasons in his seven years leading the program. He went 59-29-3 at N.C. State and made six bowl games. Sheridan stepped away from the team in June 1993 at the age of 51, citing health issues. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020.