Officer on leave after PB shooting

Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pine Bluff that has left a man hospitalized.

Pine Bluff police asked state police about 10 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a shooting that occurred on Brentwood Drive because a part-time Pine Bluff officer was involved, according to a news release from state police. The incident is described as a domestic disturbance.

According to state police, homeowner Whitney Bradley, 37, called 911 after she reportedly fired a service weapon at Brandon Stringfellow, 40, who they say was visiting Bradley's home. Stringfellow was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

In an earlier news release, Pine Bluff police said the shooting happened at about 9:40 p.m. The Police Department added it would not be involved in the investigation until it is completed by state police.

Bradley has been placed on administrative leave with pay until completion of the investigation, per standard protocol, according to state police.