100 years ago

July 7, 1923

HARRISON -- Attempting to hold up and rob a party of tourists who were camped here, a man giving the name of Johnson was overpowered by his intended victims, tied and later turned over to local authorities. Today he was bound over to await the action of the Grand Jury and returned to jail. The tourists who frustrated the attempted robbery were: Mr. and Mrs. C. G. Richardson, Mindon, Ia., and Mr. and Mrs. G. W. Walling, Buffalo. Mr. Richardson, after delivering his valuables at the point of a pistol, leaped upon the robber's back as he turned his attention to Walling. After a strenuous fight, the man was subdued.

50 years ago

July 7, 1973

The H. H. Evon Co. of Little Rock has petitioned federal District Court for more time in which to pay its debts. The company makes potato chips and other snack products. In a hearing Friday, special Referee in Bankruptcy Charles W. Baker appointed a committee made up of the company's creditors to work with the Evon management on a proposed schedule of payment. Once the schedule is drafted, it then must be approved by a majority of the creditors.

25 years ago

July 7, 1998

Police Sgt. Jim McDaniel ran into a problem as he assigned officers to patrol the downtown precinct Sunday. He didn't have enough police cars. With five cars in the shop, five of the 18 officers on the second shift had to ride shotgun. Usually, only rookie officers are paired with other officers in patrol cars. "I could have five extra cars patrolling," McDaniel said. "I just hate to double up these officers when we could have them out on robberies and burglaries."

10 years ago

July 7, 2013

It started as a hobby when Internet sports writer Luke Matheson, a self-proclaimed weather junkie, began loading weather information on his Facebook page -- Arkansas Storm Report. A year later, the popularity of the page has grown so much that Matheson's pastime has turned into a full-time vocation. When an outbreak of tornadoes struck Arkansas in May after an EF5 twister ravaged Moore, Okla., Arkansas Storm Report saw an increase of 10,000 "likes" in two days. It reached nearly 35,000 "likes" by the first week of July. Facebook users can "like" the page and subscribe to it, receiving Matheson's weather information and the capability to comment on posts on the page."We take a lot of pride in it," said Matheson, a White Hall resident. "We take this very seriously."