Owners plan to add event hosting to lofts in former Hot Springs High School

HOT SPRINGS -- The interior renovations now underway at the historic Hot Springs High School include its 600-seat auditorium, where the owners plan to add a wide range of event hosting, from theater arts to workshops.

The Hot Springs High School Lofts -- the historic building at 125 Oak St., near the heart of downtown -- was home to Hot Springs High School from 1914 to 1968, then Central Junior High School, before ultimately being repurposed into a 32-unit housing facility in 2006.

Charles Schredder and John Angel with CHS Properties LLC acquired the building in March 2022 and immediately began renovations on the entire structure.

"Since then, we have worked diligently to restore and renovate the building for the tenants as well as for the community," CHS Properties Executive Assistant Annmarie Lance said. "We hold events to try and raise funds for the full restoration of the auditorium."

About 100 people, from as far away as Dallas, attended a meet-and-greet fundraiser last Wednesday where they enjoyed music, food and tours showing the progress. Lance said they plan to host another fundraiser soon.

"The project, near and dear to all of us, including our tenants, is having a place to host events or even music rehearsals ... theater and arts of all kinds," she said. "Music, writing, painting, etc. is important to all of us in this building and community."

She said the possibilities are endless and may include such activities as live concerts, movie nights, celebrity meet and greets, and various types of workshops.

Schredder, who graduated from Cutter Morning Star High School but lived in California for much of his adult life, said a lot of people expressed interest in holding weddings too.

"I mean, this area's so cool. And here, what's nice is you don't need a car. You just walk across the street, Central, and take a right. And now there's that new barbecue place coming up, that whole block, I mean ... downtown's coming this way," he said.

When they took over last year, they were only receiving about $8,500-$9,000 a month in rent, Schredder noted.

"I mean, there were apartments that a door was missing that they weren't leasing. All the peeling paint, I mean ... it was horrible. So we painted most, about 75-80% of all the interior apartments," he said.

They are now collecting right at $30,000 a month in rent, he said, but much of the money is being used for renovations.

"So over the last year and a half we've went from nine to 30 [thousand]," he said. "That's good, but we've pumped money in. We put like 30 refrigerators, 15 or 20 stoves, dishwashers ... I mean, I'd live in any of these apartments. There's some incredible apartments with the mountain views as well as the city."

Along with the unit renovations throughout, he said his ultimate goal is to complete the auditorium and have it ready in the near future. Many alumni have shown interest in coming back to host activities at their old alma mater. Former President Bill Clinton once walked the halls, graduating in 1964.

"Last night I had one of my friends that did line dancing," Schredder said on Friday. "Apparently, wherever they were at, the place wasn't available. So they were line dancing in the Clinton room last night."

The 32-unit complex features both short- and long-term rentals with most of the short-term rentals situated near the auditorium, he said.

A family- and pet-friendly complex, it recently added fob entry systems and 24/7 camera surveillance inside the halls and around the outside perimeter. There is also a laundry facility on the premises, as well as handicap-accessible ramps along the sides of the building that lead to the elevators.