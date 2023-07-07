Port City sends 6 to AAU nationals





Six young athletes have qualified to represent Pine Bluff in the 2023 AAU National Junior Olympics.

Port City SPEED, a youth track and field club based in Pine Bluff, competed in the Region 16 National Qualifier in Yukon, Okla., June 22-25. The meet brought together over 3,300 athletes from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

The top six participants in each event qualified for the National Junior Olympics, to be held July 31-Aug. 5 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Six athletes from Port City SPEED, ranging in age from 7-13, will represent Pine Bluff in Des Moines.

Yoel Thomas, 7, took silver in shot put and bronze in turbo-javelin in the girls' 8-and-under category. She threw the shot put 17 feet, 0.5 inch, and the javelin 35 feet, 1 inch.

Akyre Ento, 9, placed sixth in the 9-year-old girls' long jump with a jump of 9 feet, 4.5 inches.

Eden Thomas, 9, finished fourth in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 7:19.27 and fifth in the turbo-javelin with a throw of 27 feet, 8 inches.

Naomi Battles, 9, placed fifth in the 100-meter dash at 15.29 seconds.

Xristi Thomas, 10, won a bronze medal in the 10-year-old girls' 1,500-meter run with a time of 6:25.15 and finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:09.95.

Josiah Harrison, 13, placed fifth in the 13-year-old boys' javelin with a throw of 76 feet, 4 inches.

The National Junior Olympics draws an average of 18,000 athletes in 32 sports each year, with track and field historically drawing the most participants.









Among the six young athletes who have qualified to represent Pine Bluff in the 2023 AAU National Junior Olympics are (from left) Naomi Battles, 9; Xristi Thomas, 10; and Yoel Thomas, 7. (Courtesy photos)





