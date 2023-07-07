Public comment sought on highway plan in Gentry

GENTRY -- A public involvement meeting was held June 27 in the McKee Community Room in Gentry to share information and receive public comments on an Arkansas Department of Transportation proposal to improve the intersection at Arkansas 12 and Arkansas 59 in Gentry.

The project would widen the roadways and add lanes to improve traffic flow, according to the transportation department.

The project is a partnership between the Department of Transportation and the city, with Gentry providing $250,000 toward the project.

According to materials at the public meeting, the project will include adding turning lanes on Arkansas 12, adding a lane of traffic each way on Arkansas 59 and improving the signal light to provide for left turn traffic from Arkansas 12 onto Arkansas 59. Sidewalks are also a part of the project.

The project aims to improve traffic flow through the intersection and make the intersection safer for vehicle traffic and pedestrians.

According to the transportation department website, the project is scheduled for early 2025. According to department representatives, existing traffic lanes will remain open during construction.

A project website includes a video presentation on the project, meeting materials and exhibits, and a place to provide online comments.

The public is invited to visit the project website. Comment forms were provided to those who attended the meeting but are also available online. Comments on the project will be received through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

To learn more about the project or submit comments, visit https://vpiph03-job-090651-hwys-12-59-signal-inters-impvts-gentry-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/#new_tab or select the June 27 meeting for Job No. Job 090651 at https://www.ardot.gov/events-feed/.