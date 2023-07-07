Residents voice opinions on watershed projects

Representatives from the Arkansas Black Mayors Association and Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington were taken to task over persistent flooding problems and whether Pine Bluff could lose federal funding if the city decides to pursue completion of watershed projects on its own.

Emotions ran high Thursday evening inside the Pine Bluff Convention Center ballroom as citizens revealed their frustrations over flooding that has imperiled the city over the years, including a 2019 inundation resulting from the swelling of the Arkansas River. Some of the frustrations were aimed toward Washington, who has said she asked the ABMA if the city could be allowed to exit an agreement with the association and perform its own watershed projects. Her reasoning is that the city has money that can be reimbursed and also the capacity to perform the work.

Pine Bluff received funding to improve Bayou Bartholomew Headwaters, Caney Creek-Caney Bayou, Caney Creek-Arkansas River, Plum Bayou-Arkansas River, Cousart Bayou Headwaters-Lake Alice Watershed, Imbeau Bayou, Nevins Creek, Upper Deep Bayou and Boggy Bayou-Bayou Bartholomew.

Joni Alexander Robinson, a former councilwoman who announced Thursday her candidacy for mayor in the 2024 election, asked if Pine Bluff stood to lose its share of a $95.9 million investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 19 watershed projects impacting 14 cities in Arkansas. U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief Terry Cosby announced in April 2022 that Pine Bluff would receive $32 million of the allocation. According to a letter Washington sent to NRCS state conservationist Michael Sullivan in March 2022, the total cost was estimated at $29,755,000.

"My question is, if we withdraw this money from the full pot, it has to go back to D.C. and be re-approved for us to get it?" Alexander Robinson asked, to which ABMA Special Projects Manager Kevin Hunt Sr. responded: "That's correct."

Alexander continued: "Is it worth the gamble for Pine Bluff to send our 32 million back to get reapproved to do it separately?" Many in the audience responded: "No."

Washington said she made the decision to request that Pine Bluff performs its projects also because the ABMA was trying to "figure it out," accusing the ABMA of suspecting Pine Bluff of taking over the entire scope when she said the city was making moves to help.

"Pine Bluff is just trying to get these projects moving," Washington said. "We have the capacity to move forward because we're going to be held accountable for the projects for 50 years after they're completed."

A resident, Brenda Ricks, aired her frustration toward both Washington and ABMA representatives over her flooding woes.

"My drainage problem is where the ditch runs where there's trees on both sides of the ditches," Ricks said. "When the ditches are full, all the trees – they're still laying out there from the winter – nobody has came to clean the drainages out. I've been dealing with the city, and I have the city response to what my problem is. 'Dig up your front yard. Put PC pipes.' Me – run PC pipes. This was just this week. I've been dealing with the city since February of this year, and this is what they tell me? I have their letter stating what needs to be done."

Ricks said no city officials have come to her house to address the problem, accusing Washington of not coming when she said she would in 2019. Washington did not address the claim.

"How long is it going to take us?" Ricks said. "It's been four years with these people and nothing has been done. What are y'all going to do?"

Ricks then slammed her stack of photos to the speakers' table.

"These are quality-of-life issues," ABMA President and Lewisville Mayor Ethan Dunbar said. "Commentaries like that is why this is so important."

Washington cited "a level of mismanagement" within the ABMA when asked about why Pine Bluff could conduct its own projects following a June 8 special City Council meeting that failed to establish a quorum. That meeting was to allow the city to accept the federal funding.

ABMA officials did not address that claim or the accusation of "trying to figure out" how to get the projects going.

"We have an agreement and we are moving forward," Dunbar said. The Conservation Service last September made the ABMA the fiscal agent for the agreement Washington was expected to sign.

Dunbar estimated the watershed projects would be completed by August 2030, leading many to ask why not sooner.

Mar'Tavius Proctor, a Pine Bluff resident and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student, asked the ABMA representatives what if the project flops, suggesting there was disorganization within the group.

"The only thing slowing us up ... seriously ... is that we don't have the addresses," Hunt said. "EJES [one of two project architects, along with FTN Associates] has a very strong team. We sent them the proposal, so we're not worried about the work that they're doing because they know how to do this work. The only thing we need is the addresses and your input. That's what we're grateful for today. This work will be done. We said 18 months, but they get done in one year. So, they go six months and the engineering team may go six months. So, we're just giving some room until August of 2030 just in case. You never know what's going to happen. We're not worried about this strong team – this strong team – doing this work."