Sanders announces Garland County circuit judge appointment

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday she has tapped Garland County deputy prosecutor Kara Ann Petro to serve on the bench in Arkansas' 18th East Judicial District.

Petro will fill the remainder of Garland County Circuit Judge Marcia Hearnsberger's term, which expires Dec. 31, 2024, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Hearnsberger is retiring from the bench, The Sentinel-Record of Hot Springs reported Thursday.

"Judge Hearnsberger's decades of service on the court have had an immeasurable impact on law and justice in Arkansas," Sanders said in the news release.

The Republican governor noted her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, appointed Hearnsberger 25 years ago.

"I know Kara is well-qualified to take up this position and continue Judge Hearnsberger's legacy. Her record as chief deputy prosecuting attorney shows that she is tough on crime and committed to enforcing the law," Sanders said in the statement.

Petro said it will be her "great honor" to serve as the circuit judge of the 18th East Judicial District.

"As a Garland County native, a lifelong Arkansan, and the chief deputy prosecuting attorney for the Eighteenth Judicial District, I know this community well -- and I will be proud to continue enforcing the law with toughness, but fairness," Petro said in the statement.

As chief deputy prosecutor, Petro has handled death penalty, rape and high-profile violent cases. She also is responsible for supervising other trial attorneys in the prosecutor's office, according to the news release.

In 2015, Petro left private practice to pursue criminal trial work. She is a graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law and the University of Central Arkansas, where she received a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in political science, says the news release.

Circuit judge candidates run in nonpartisan elections and must be licensed attorneys in the state for six years preceding the date they assume office. Circuit judges serve six-year terms, according to the Arkansas Judiciary website.

Last year, the Independent Citizens Commission, the state panel responsible for setting the salaries of elected officials, approved a 2% cost-of-living adjustment and a 5% salary increase for judges and prosecutors. The pay increase brought the annual salary for circuit judges to $192,918.

Information for this article was contributed by Neal Earley of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.