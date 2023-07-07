Search is on for man who ran away from corrections center in Osceola

Law enforcement officials are searching for a man who ran away Friday from a community correction center in Osceola.

Joshua Harris, who is serving a five-year sentence out of Independence County for four counts of drug possession, was taking out the trash when he ran from the Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center. The search for Harris is centered in fields near the facility, Dina Tyler, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Corrections, said in an emailed statement.

Harris, 32, is a "white male with sandy-colored hair and blue eyes," according to a release. He is 6-0 and weighs 162 pounds. He has tattoos of a cross and Tweety Bird on his right forearm and Tiff on his ring finger. He also has a scar on either side of his neck, according to the statement.

The Northeast Community Correction Center houses offenders whose crimes are non-violent and non-sexual. Most of the residents are serving short sentences for drug crimes, according to the statement from Tyler.