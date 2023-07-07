Senzel saves game with glove, wins it with bat

WASHINGTON -- Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the right-field wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two-run home run leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Nationals 5-4 Thursday for their first series sweep at Washington since 2006.

Cincinnati (49-39) stretched its winning streak to five with the four-game sweep that maintained a two-game lead over the second-place Brewers in the NL Central heading into a weekend series at Milwaukee. The Reds have won 20 of their last 24 games overall and 19 of their last 22 on the road, moving 10 games over .500 for the first time since Aug. 29, 2021. They also host the Brewers in a three-game series the weekend after the All-Star break.

"It was important for us to focus game to game here, especially this last one," Senzel said. "It just brought some crazy delays and slow pace and hot and humid, just kind of how D.C. is. We kept fighting to the end. We knew how important it was for us to take care of business, and now it's time to go to Milwaukee and the All-Star break on a good note."

Senzel said he felt he needed to make up for allowing Riley Adams' single to fall starting a two-run fifth. He started with a leaping catch on CJ Abrams with the sun in his eyes for the second out of the ninth after Adams' one-out double off Tony Santillan (1-0), who worked a scoreless inning in his first Reds appearance since June 13, 2022.

"It's one of the best plays I've ever seen, for that ball to be able to stick in his glove like that," Cincinnati Manager David Bell said. "He has great hands wherever he is on the field. With the game on the line, that's the game right there."

BREWERS 6, CUBS 5 Victor Caratini homered off Michael Fulmer (0-5) to break a 5-5 tie in the eighth as Milwaukee defeated Chicago.

CARDINALS 3, MARLINS 0 Nolan Arenado homered in the sixth inning off Eury Perez (5-3), Jack Flaherty (6-5) pitched shutout ball for his second consecutive start and St. Louis won the series finale to avoid a four-game sweep against Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6-5, WHITE SOX 2-4 Whit Merrifield hit two home runs, Matt Chapman also connected and Toronto beat the Chicago for a doubleheader sweep. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and two RBI for Toronto, including a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning. Toronto used a six-run 11th inning to beat the White Sox in the opener. George Springer hit a tiebreaking RBI single, and Jordan Romano (4-4) worked the 10th for the win.

GUARDIANS 6, ROYALS 1 Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, powering Cleveland to a victory over Kansas City.

MARINERS 5, ASTROS 1 Eugenio Suarez homered twice with three RBI and J.P. Crawford added a home run to lead Seattle over Houston. Suarez connected off Ronel Blanco (2-1) to make it 2-0 in the second and Crawford's home run put Seattle up 3-0 an inning later.

ORIOLES 14, YANKEES 1 Gunnar Henderson set career highs with 2 home runs, 4 hits and 5 RBI -- all in the first four innings -- and Baltimore routed New York.

RED SOX 10, RANGERS 6 Kike Hernandez blooped a bases-loaded, broken-bat single in the seventh to give the Red Sox the lead and then drove in another run on an infield hit later in the six-run inning as Boston rallied to beat Texas.

TIGERS 9, ATHLETICS 0 Javier Baez had a two-run single in the first inning and All-Star Michael Lorenzen (3-6) combined with Tyler Holton, Brendan White and Chasen Shreve on a four-hitter as Detroit defeated Oakland.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 3, RAYS 1 (11) Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner had RBI singles off Ryan Thompson (1-2), in the 11th inning and Philadelphia completed a three-game sweep that extended Tampa Bay's losing streak to a season-high five.





