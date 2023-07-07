Sources say U.S. to give Ukraine cluster bombs

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce today that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of a new military aid package worth up to $800 million for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision.

The decision comes despite widespread concerns that the controversial bombs can cause civilian casualties. The Pentagon will provide munitions that have a reduced "dud rate," meaning there will be far fewer unexploded rounds that can result in unintended civilian deaths.

Biden's decision will be a controversial one because more than 100 countries -- including France, Germany, the U.K. and many other NATO allies -- are parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, a 2010 agreement that bans the use and transfer of such weapons. The U.S., Russia and Ukraine didn't sign the agreement, although the U.S. has in the past condemned other countries, including Russia, for using them.

In line with those concerns, congressional mandates block the U.S. from exporting cluster munitions that have a failure rate of more than 1%. Dual-purpose improved conventional munitions, known as DPICMs, have a failure rate of about 5%, according to the Congressional Research service. But the U.S. would send Ukraine newer munitions with "lower dud rates" -- as low as 2.35% based on recent testing -- Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters. He stopped short of confirming the weapons will be provided to Ukraine.

The White House and State Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the decision, which was reported earlier by National Public Radio. Asked earlier about the possible decision, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said the idea was under "active consideration."

U.S. officials said Thursday they expect the military aid to Ukraine will be announced today. The weapons will come from Pentagon stocks and will also include Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles and an array of ammunition, such as rounds for howitzers and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS, officials said.

Biden would send the munitions under Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows him to transfer existing U.S. stocks of weapons to Ukraine. U.S. officials had suggested for weeks that such a decision was coming. Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense, testified before Congress last month that the munitions would be useful against "dug-in Russian positions."

"The reason why you have not seen a move forward in providing this capability relates both to the existing congressional restrictions on the provision of DPICMs and concerns about allied unity," Cooper said.

Long sought by Ukraine, cluster bombs are weapons that open in the air, releasing submunitions, or "bomblets," that are dispersed over a large area and are intended to wreak destruction on multiple targets at once.

The officials and others familiar with the decision were not authorized to publicly discuss the move before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Ukrainian officials have asked for the weapons to aid their campaign to push through lines of Russian troops and make gains in the ongoing counteroffensive. Russian forces are already using cluster munitions on the battlefield and in populated civilian areas, U.S. officials have said.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, some cluster munitions leave behind "bomblets" that have a high rate of failure to explode -- up to 40% in some cases. U.S. officials said Thursday that the rate of unexploded ordnance for the munitions that will be going to Ukraine is less than 3% and therefore will mean fewer threats left behind to civilians.

Ryder would not say whether Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has reached out to NATO counterparts to address some of their concerns on the use of cluster munitions. Ryder said the U.S. is aware of reports that indicate some munitions have higher unexploding rates.

If the decision was made to provide the munitions to Ukraine, he said the U.S. "would be carefully selecting rounds with lower dud rates, for which we have recent testing data."

Asked how the cluster munitions, if approved, would help Ukraine, Ryder said they can be loaded with charges that can penetrate armor and fragment so they can hit multiple personnel -- "a capability that would be useful in any type of offensive operations." Ryder said the Russians have been using cluster munitions that have a very high dud rate.

Oleksandra Ustinova, a member of Ukraine's parliament who has been advocating that Washington send more weapons, noted that Ukrainian forces have had to disable mines from much of the territory they are winning back from Russia. As part of that process, Ukrainians will also be able to catch any unexploded ordnance from cluster munitions.

"We will have to de-mine anyway, but it's better to have this capability," Ustinova said.

She credited Congress for pushing the administration over several months to change its position on the munitions.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, who has urged the Biden administration to provide Ukraine with increasingly powerful weapons, expressed support for the pending decision.

"If these reports are true, this is great news -- although long overdue," McCaul, a Texas Republican, said in a statement. "Now is the time for the U.S. and its allies to provide Ukraine with the systems it needs, from cluster munitions to F-16s to ATACMS in order to aid their critical counteroffensive. Any further delay will cost the lives of countless Ukrainians and prolong this brutal war."

The Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, would give Ukraine the ability to strike Russian targets from as far as about 180 miles.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last week that the U.S. has been thinking about providing the cluster munitions "for a long time."

"The Ukrainians have asked for it, other European countries have provided some of that, the Russians are using it," Milley said during a speech at the National Press Club.

Cluster bombs can be fired by artillery that the U.S. has provided to Ukraine, and the Pentagon has a large stockpile of them.

The last large-scale American use of cluster bombs was during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, according to the Pentagon. But U.S. forces considered them a key weapon during the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, according to Human Rights Watch. In the first three years of that conflict, it is estimated the U.S.-led coalition dropped more than 1,500 cluster bombs in Afghanistan.

Proponents of banning cluster bombs say they kill indiscriminately and endanger civilians long after their use. Groups have raised alarms about Russia's use of the munitions in Ukraine.

The U.S. rationale for the weapons has been widely condemned by human-rights groups including the U.S. Cluster Munition Coalition, which said in a June 14 letter that the weapons cause "devastating harm to civilians, and especially children, years after a conflict ends."

"Any claims of potential tactical benefits of the transfer and subsequent use of cluster munitions by Ukraine in the defense of its territory, dismisses both the substantial danger that cluster munitions pose to civilians, and the international consensus on their prohibition," the group said.

Information for this article was contributed by Nomaan Merchant, Lolita C. Baldor, Ellen Knickmeyer, Matthew Lee and Tara Copp of The Associated Press and by Courtney McBride, Alberto Nardelli, Roxana Tiron and Tony Capaccio of Bloomberg News (TNS).

Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder listens to a question during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

