Special election called to fill vacant City Council seat representing south Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- There will be a special election to decide who will fill the vacant seat on the City Council.

Council members on Thursday voted 6-0 to hold a special election to let Ward 1 voters decide who should succeed Sonia Harvey, who began serving in 2019. Ward 1 generally covers the southeast part of town.

The election will be held Nov. 14. Candidates must collect signatures from Ward 1 residents to qualify for the ballot beginning July 11 until noon July 25. Ballot position drawing will happen on or before Aug. 1.

Harvey announced in May that she could not find a home her family could afford within her ward and would be moving. Council members must live in the ward they represent. She continued to serve until the end of June.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan honored Harvey's service by presenting her with a key to the city during Thursday's meeting.

The council first had to decide whether to hold a special election or appoint someone to fill the seat. No member suggested appointment.

Council member Sarah Bunch said holding an election was appropriate given the amount of time still left on Harvey's term. The term ends Dec. 31, 2026.

Council member D'Andre Jones said he had heard from several Ward 1 residents wanting the city to hold a special election to fill the seat.

"It's very important that we allow our citizens to vote and have a voice in democracy," he said.

City Attorney Kit Williams said whoever is elected can begin serving almost immediately. The person will not have to wait until the beginning of the next calendar year, like in regular elections. State law dictates the special election must be held in November, he said.

Bunch said the council will be missing a member throughout most of the rest of the year and encouraged her fellow members to attend all regular and subcommittee meetings in order to do business.

"It's going to be challenging," she said.

Two members of the public expressed support for holding a special election. Bob Stafford, who serves on the city's Arts Council, said Ward 1 residents should have full agency in choosing a representative and that appointing someone would do no favors for voters or the appointed person.

Kyle Smith, whom the council appointed to fill a vacant seat in 2017, agreed with that sentiment. Smith lost election to Holly Hertzberg in 2020.

In other business, the council voted 6-0 to limit the number of properties in the city that operate year-round as short-term rentals to 475. Additionally, short-term rentals that lie within zoning districts that allow hotels will no longer be exempt from counting toward the cap.

The council passed an emergency clause with the proposal by a 6-0 vote, meaning the change will take immediate effect.

Previously, the number of properties that could operate year-round as short-term rentals was capped at 2% of all dwelling units in the city as defined by the American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau. That number equates to 894 short-term rentals allowed.

Owners of short-term rentals must get a business license to operate legally in the city. Owners of properties that function as short-term rentals year-round must take the additional step of getting a permit from the Planning Commission.

There are 394 licensed year-round short-term rental properties in the city, said Jonathan Curth, the city's development services director. With the change, 81 more will be allowed to get a license and permit.

Seven members of the public spoke to the council about the proposal. Four voiced support for reducing the cap, saying short-term rentals are squeezing the city's already tight housing market. Three employees of Cohobnb, a local short-term rental management company, spoke in opposition, saying the move would not allow the market to grow with demand for tourism.

Hertzberg was absent Thursday.