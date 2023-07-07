Springdale School Board spends $1.45 million on Locke Supply Co. property adjacent to high school

SPRINGDALE -- For the third consecutive month, the School Board approved adding property to the School District's holdings during its meeting Thursday.

The board voted unanimously to acquire a parcel at 416 N. Kansas St. and another at the corner of South Thompson Street and West Emma Avenue, home to Locke Supply Co. Locke provides a range of supplies including plumbing, electrical and HVAC products, according to its website.

"When you look at a School District our size, we're always needing to be ahead of the curve," Trent Jones, the district's communications director, said about the recent acquisitions. "We're always needing to think about space. We're always needing to think about how do we respect the taxpayer dollar while making it go as far as we possibly can. One of the ways you do that is by building state-of-the-art facilities, [making] high-quality purchases so that way we can build into the future. That's really what you're seeing."

The Locke property cost $1.45 million and is 17,000 square feet, according to information from the district. The purchase is for the land, not the building, Superintendent Jared Cleveland said.

Locke Supply is still open and running. Cleveland emphasized the district is not taking over the building or the business. The property -- on the edge of the Springdale High School campus -- came up for sale, and the district was approached about possibly buying the land, Cleveland said.

"We elected to purchase the property to give us an expansion opportunity" for Springdale High School, he said.

The plan for the building isn't mature yet, Cleveland said, and the district has many options.

"Locke Supply is a great company for us," Cleveland said. "We use them daily in our work. We want them in our community. Until they decide what it is they want to do, we want to provide them the opportunity to be there. Unless, for some reason, our plan matures quickly, and we need them to leave. But we will do that in conjunction with Locke Supply. We're not going to ask Locke Supply to leave tomorrow. That is just not who we are."

Money that Locke pays on the lease can help the district recoup some of what it spent on the land, Cleveland said.

The house on the Kansas Street property cost $200,000 and is behind the scoreboard at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium. A couple is moving from the house, Cleveland said, and the district is going to provide an opportunity for a staff member who's searching for a home to live there.

"We are trying to find a solution for a difficult problem," Cleveland said.

Finding affordable housing for teachers and staff members isn't just a problem in his district, Cleveland noted. He said every superintendent in the region -- especially in the four largest districts of Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale -- is facing that challenge, especially for younger people.

The School Board voted unanimously in June to buy a parcel at 406 N. Kansas St., also behind Bulldog Stadium. The cost was $207,300 for that lot, which is about 0.16 acres, Jones said. The key to the deal is that the purchase squares off with other property the district already owns on that block, he said. Jones said the acquisition gives the district flexibility and room to grow.

At its May meeting, the board approved buying three parcels of land totaling approximately 39 acres adjacent to the Tyson School of Innovation at a cost of around $3.2 million, according to Jones.

"We are securing the land to provide us a greater flexibility for growth and a greater flexibility for personalized education," Jones said at the time.

A third May purchase, at 1106 W. Center St., cost approximately $197,000, Jones said.

Also in May, the district made about $4.3 million from the sale of two parcels totaling approximately 36 acres at 5984 and 6000 Sisemore Lane, Jones said.