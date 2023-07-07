BASKETBALL

UCA announces men’s schedule

The University of Central Arkansas became the 13th program in the country to release its full schedule Thursday.

With Coach Anthony Boone returning after a spring absence as he recovered from heart surgery, the Bears will kick off the 2023-24 season at Tulsa.

Four days later, UCA will host Hendrix College in its home opener on Nov. 10.

For the first time since 1994, UCA will face the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff when the two play in Conway on Nov. 13.

UCA’s nonconference schedule includes four Power 5 matchups (Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt), a Dec. 3 trip to Hawaii and a Dec. 8 home game vs. the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

The Bears open ASUN play Jan. 6 at North Alabama. They’ll face the same opponent March 1 at the Farris Center to bring an end to the regular season.

UCA’s first five conference opponents, North Alabama, Eastern Kentucky, Bellarmine, Lipscomb and Austin Peay, will all be home-and-home series. The second set of five games will close the regular season.

UALR women add Prairie View A&M transfer

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock women announced Thursday the addition of Little Rock native Trinity Hudson to the Trojans’ roster.

Hudson spent the past three seasons at Prairie View A&M, where she recorded 66 points, 83 rebounds and 27 blocks in 55 games.

The 6-4 forward graduated from eStem and is the seventh newcomer to the reigning Ohio Valley Conference champion Trojans.

BASEBALL

Travelers’ Hancock named TL Pitcher of the Month

Arkansas Travelers starting pitcher Emerson Hancock was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Month for June on Thursday. He was also the Mariners’ minor league Pitcher of the Month and the TL Pitcher of the Week for June 26-July 2.

In five June starts, Hancock was 4-0 with a 1.74 earned-run average, tallying 29 strikeouts, 6 walks and a .224 opponent batter average in 31 innings. All five were quality starts, meaning he lasted at least six innings and allowed three runs or less.

ATHLETICS

HSU swimmer named GAC Male Athlete of Year

Henderson State NCAA Division II national champion swimmer Lamar Taylor was named the Male Athlete of the Year by the Great American Conference on Thursday.

Taylor became the second Reddie selected as the GAC Athlete of the Year. Former standout quarterback Kevin Rodgers claimed the honor in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Taylor became Henderson State’s first individual NCAA national champion since 2010 when he won the 50-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke and the 100 freestyle. He became only the second Red Wave swimmer to ever win multiple NCAA titles and the first Division II male swimmer with three individual national titles at one event since 2021.

Taylor earned six All-American honors and was named the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Male Swimmer of the Year.

Other nominees for the GAC Male Athlete of the Year award were Arkansas Tech’s Jesus Zizumbo (football), Arkansas-Monticello’s Mason Philley (baseball), East Central’s Devon Roush (football), Harding’s Dakarai Bush (track & field), Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Malik Parsons (basketball), Oklahoma Baptist’s Alex Schroeder (baseball), Ouachita Baptist’s TJ Cole (football), Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Marquis Gray (football), Southern Arkansas’ Brett McGee (baseball), Southern Nazarene’s Gage Porter (football) and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Kamden Gipson (basketball).

Oklahoma Baptist softball pitcher Kayleigh Jones was named the GAC’s Female Athlete of the Year. Other nominees were Arkansas Tech’s Jalei Oglesby (basketball), Arkansas-Monticello’s Kennedy Cox (softball), East Central’s Abigael Kemboi (cross country/track & field), Harding’s Sage Hawley (basketball), Henderson State’s Gracen Blount (golf), Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Valerie Nzeakor (track & field), Ouachita Baptist’s Makayla Miller (basketball), Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Cheyenne Mahy (softball), Southern Arkansas’ Lena Milosevic (tennis), Southern Nazarene’s Cassandra Awatt (basketball) and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Alimata Rabo (soccer).

GOLF

Arkansas Tech coach resigns

Arkansas Tech University men’s and women’s golf coach Joey Baldwin has announced that he is stepping down from his post to become the head men’s coach at Division I Nebraska-Omaha.

In his one season at Tech, Baldwin inherited a men’s roster of one at the time of his appointment and bolstered it to a roster of eight by the start of the fall season. On the women’s side, the Golden Suns were led by freshman Ellen Spigner, who made an appearance as an individual in the NCAA Central Region Tournament, where she tied for 12th.