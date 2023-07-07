Sterling K. Brown shines in ‘Biosphere’

July will be a huge month for tentpole movies, established IPs and big-name directors. We've got "Mission Impossible," "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" waiting to take everyone's money. While I'm looking forward to each of these movies, I still think there's a vital place in cinema for smaller projects, limited budgets and independent directors.

Enter: "Biosphere." I appreciate when Hollywood takes creative risks and gives lesser-known creative talent a shot to bring their vision to life. And that's exactly what IFC Films has done for Director Mel Eslyn.

"Biosphere," not to be confused with 1996's "Bio-Dome," is a movie that feels more like you're witnessing someone's absurd dream. And who knows? Maybe that's what it's supposed to be. The story contains logic that you'd typically only find in a dream, and that sets it apart in its craziness.

Only two actors star in this movie. Sterling K. Brown plays a biochemist named Ray, and Mark Duplass plays Billy, the former president of the United States. Like the cast, the setting is somewhat limited. Everyone is contained in one sphere -- er, dome (it's not a Pauly Shore movie, I promise).

Much of the story's background is kept vague. We do know that humanity has died somehow, due to something Billy did while in office for 14 months. We're never told explicitly how it happened. Actually, we aren't given a "why" for much of the plot driving this film forward. And that's OK, because "Biosphere" isn't interested in answering your questions as a viewer.

Rather, I feel the movie is like observing fish in a bowl for an hour and 46 minutes. It's clear soon into the movie that Billy and Ray are longtime friends. Ray admits that he all but helped put his buddy in the White House (something he comes to regret given that the last two pieces of humanity are now stuck in a tiny glass dome).

Ray is the only reason they are still alive, using his scientific knowledge to make reusable water, breathable air and grown food. The key to the last two? A little tub of fish that breed to produce new seafood and provide nutrients for the soil that grows vegetables and fruits.

But when the last female in their fish pond dies, Billy and Ray realize their days may be numbered, as without the fish, their little ecosystem will collapse once the males perish. That'll leave them with no animal waste to provide nutrients for their soil and plants.

While Ray is determined to solve the problem, Billy, who is more prone to panicking and immature reactions, begins to spiral. And that's when we see the real magic (or science?) start to dial-up, along with the film's absurdity.

I couldn't have predicted how this movie's narrative would unfold. I might have guessed what would happen to the fish, but certainly not the people watching them. And that's what "Biosphere" is really about, people going through changes, none of which are predictable.

The way "Biosphere" flips preconceived notions on their head is what I found to be the most fascinating part of this story. The movie spends its first half telling you exactly who Ray and Billy are as people, what they believe in, and where their limits are. But the second half of the film spins all of that 180 degrees as each character is pushed out of their comfort zone.

While their chemistry as buddies and the last humans is solid, what's really undeniable is how Sterling K. Brown shines in his role. I haven't said as much about the story because there's a pretty big development about 45 minutes in that I don't want to spoil. But suffice it to say, the plot gets knocked askew, and when the scientist has to confront what makes him uncomfortable, audiences are treated to a stellar performance in humanity.

Sterling K. Brown shows the range of his acting chops and he's magnificent in this movie that dares to question everything from sex roles to just how thin the line is between science and magic.

When you've got such a tiny cast and a limited setting like "Biosphere" does, almost all the burden of storytelling is placed on these two actors. There's no CGI to hide behind. And the only accompanying music they get is a scat soundtrack. But Ray and Billy make it work. Their journey, their grief, their humor, and their chemistry take a risky experiment and make it a film worth watching.

"Biosphere" opens today in theaters and VOD today.