Swim beach reopens at Beaver Lake after closing for high bacteria levels

by Benjamin Collins | Today at 11:00 a.m.
Canada geese swim on June 21 2022 at a swim beach at Beaver Lake. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

ROGERS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Beaver Lake Project Office has reopened the swim beach at the lake's Dam Site Lake Island, according to a press release.

Bacteria levels are now within the acceptable range, which allows the swim beach to reopen, the release states.

The swim beach was closed on June 28 because of higher than acceptable E. coli levels that were found during routine testing.

For more information on the status of other recreation areas, contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at 479-636-1210.

