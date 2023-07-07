This date in baseball

July 7

1923 Lefty O'Doul, pitching for the Boston Red Sox, allowed 13 runs in the sixth inning to the Cleveland Indians, who won 27-3. In 1928, he was to return to the majors as a great hitting outfielder.

1936 The National League won its first All-Star Game 4-3 at Braves Field in Boston.

1937 Lou Gehrig drove in four runs with a home run and a double to pace the American League to an 8-3 victory over the National League in the All-Star Game at Washington's Griffith Stadium.

1959 At Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, the first of two All-Star Games played that season went to the NL, 5-4. The NL scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the eighth when Hank Aaron singled in a run and scored on a triple by Willie Mays.

1964 The NL beat the AL 7-4 in the All-Star Game on Johnny Callison's two-out, three-run home run off Dick Radatz in the bottom of the ninth inning at New York's Shea Stadium. The win pulled the NL even with its rivals (17-17-1) for the first time since the series began.

1998 Coors Field in Denver lived up to its billing as a hitter's haven as the American League beat the National League 13-8 in the highest-scoring All-Star Game in major league history. The 21 runs broke the record set in the AL's 11-9 win in 1954.

2006 Cleveland Indians designated hitter Travis Hafner became the first player in major league history to hit five grand slams before the All-Star break when he connected in the second inning of a 9-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

2009 Alan Embree earned the win in Colorado's 5-4 victory over Washington without throwing a pitch. He entered with two outs in the eighth and picked off Austin Kearns, who had singled off Joel Peralta. It was the first time a major leaguer had gotten a win without throwing a pitch since B.J Ryan for Baltimore at Detroit on May 1, 2003.

2011 Dustin Pedroia hit a three-run shot and Boston added three consecutive home runs in the seventh in a 10-4 victory over Baltimore. Six different Boston players homered, including the three consecutive by David Ortiz, Josh Reddick and Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

2011 A Texas Rangers fan died after falling about 20 feet onto concrete reaching out for a baseball tossed his way by All-Star outfielder Josh Hamilton during a game. Shannon Stone, 39, was at the game with his young son, who watched as his dad tumbled over the outfield railing after catching the ball. The accident happened in the second inning after Oakland's Conor Jackson hit a foul ball. Hamilton retrieved the ball and tossed it into the stands.

2016 Colorado's Trevor Story tied an NL rookie record for most home runs before the All-Star break, homering twice and boosting his total to 21 as the Rockies beat Philadelphia 11-2.

2018 Mark Reynolds homered twice and drove in a career-high 10 runs and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 18-4. Reynolds (5 for 5) tied his career high for hits and equaled the Nationals' RBI record.

2021 Five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to pitch a no-hitter against the Indians in the second game of a doubleheader that went seven innings.

-- The Associated Press