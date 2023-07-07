Three River Valley counties rank in top 20 for bad bridges in Arkansas

One in three U.S. bridges is in need of repair or replacement, according to data from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, including 29% of interstate bridges.

The cost to make these repairs is estimated to be in excess of $54 billion.

Several counties in the River Valley and one in the Northwest rank in the top 20 for Arkansas as having the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration. The data is accurate as of June 15, 2022.

Counties are ranked by percent of bridges in "poor" condition and ties are broken by percent square meters of bridges in poor condition.

They include:

No. 16 -- Franklin County with 9% (13 of 144 bridges) in poor condition.

No. 14 -- Crawford County with 9.3% (23 of 248 bridges) in poor condition.

No. 11 -- Logan County with 9.9% (15 of 152 bridges) in poor condition.

No. 2 --- Madison County with 19.6% (29 of 148 bridges) in poor condition.