Trustees vote unanimously to offer UA System president two-year contract extension





The University of Arkansas System board of trustees voted unanimously Thursday to offer UA System President Donald Bobbitt a two-year contract extension, which would take effect when his current deal concludes at the end of this calendar year.

"I'm honored and thrilled the board has this faith in me," said Bobbitt, who began his tenure as UA System president Nov. 1, 2011. "I know not everyone on the board always agrees with me on everything, but I'm thankful for the honest feedback I've gotten."

Exact details of the contract extension will be written by the system's general counsel for Bobbitt to agree to, and the board of trustees will have to approve it, but the broad strokes include a provision where Bobbitt could be terminated by the board with 90 days of notice, and Bobbitt can depart his position by giving six months' notice, said Morril Harriman, chairman of the board of trustees. The extension contains no increase in compensation for Bobbitt.

Bobbitt's current contract includes a base salary of $510,000, plus deferred compensation. His most recent amended agreement increased his annual deferred compensation from $75,000 to $150,000 for a total of $660,000.

The extension offered by the board is "very fair" to both the trustees/UA System and to himself, Bobbitt said, as he'd need a few months to, among other things, move out of the president's house, if the board opted to change leadership. Also, six months is a good amount of time for the board to begin a search for a replacement should he want to vacate the role, Bobbitt said. Either way, there would be "an orderly transition."

The two years is also crucial for Bobbitt, as one of his signature initiatives -- a comprehensive student information system -- is roughly two years from fruition, he said. This system will allow an individual to simply click on a prospective career -- for example, welder -- and immediately see everything from jobs available in that profession to salary ranges to what course/credits/degrees/certifications, etc., are required for employment, and much more.

They can "truly see the return on investment" for pursuing various career paths through education, said Bobbitt, who plans to deliver a more detailed presentation to the board in September. "It'll be awesome."

It's also the final piece in a three-step strategy of making the system more cohesive, he said. "When I came, the system had 15 disparate parts operating independently, which was not a good strategic plan for the future."

During Bobbitt's tenure, the system has united its institutions for large contracts for the sake of uniformity and consistency, he said. It's also rolled out common course numbering, which -- among other benefits -- makes it simpler for students to transfer between UA System institutions.

Bobbitt, 66, who was provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas at Arlington from 2008-11 before coming to Arkansas, replaced B. Alan Sugg, who was UA System president for more than two decades. Thursday's contract extension also affirmed Bobbitt's appointment as a tenured professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and he can return to that role when his tenure as president ends if he wishes.

CRITICISM OF BOBBITT

Bobbitt has faced opprobrium -- including from some trustees -- recently over his handling of a potential affiliation between the system and the University of Phoenix, as well as last year's search for the next chancellor at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, the system's flagship and by far the largest school in the state.

Sheffield Nelson, vice chairman of the board of trustees, has stated he would not accept a role as chairman of the board in the future because of his distrust of Bobbitt. Nelson accused Bobbitt of misleading trustees regarding the potential deal with the University of Phoenix. However, a majority of the board voted last month for a resolution that supported Bobbitt and noted Nelson's claims were "inaccurate and false."

The resolution, which passed 7-3 with Nelson, Steve Cox and Tommy Boyer voting against, noted the board "has for many years delegated authority to the president to execute contracts on behalf of the board and the university, allowing the president to sign agreements with external entities without a formal vote of the board."

Despite having that power, Bobbitt did, in fact, bring the potential affiliation with the University of Phoenix -- which would've been executed through an Arkansas nonprofit, Transformative Education Services (TES) Inc. -- to the board of trustees for consideration in April, according to the resolution. In addition, the board found that "Bobbitt did not seek nor was he to receive personal gain from the proposed affiliation with TES and that he pursued the project in good faith and with the best interests of the UA System in mind."

Last month, Bobbitt noted that while "I understand that reasonable people can disagree about the merits of the proposed affiliation with TES," he takes "personally any allegation that I misled the board regarding this project or any revision to board policy."

Though trustees ultimately voted against an affiliation with Phoenix, 5-4 -- although Kelly Eichler, who recused herself, spoke favorably on the deal -- the newest trustee, Kevin Crass, lauded Bobbitt for doing the work on a deal that had potential benefits for the system, even though he voted against it.

"Those critical of [Bobbitt] are unfair," Crass noted during an April meeting. "This is what he should be doing."

Regarding Nelson's allegations, JoAnn Maxey, former general counsel, emailed Harriman and noted that Nelson's statements were "inaccurate," and that he didn't learn "the facts."

"Dr. Bobbitt is not someone I would ever call deceitful," wrote Maxey, who served as UA System general counsel from 2016 until she retired in January and was associate general from 2012-2016. "I would not have worked for him had I thought he was someone either the Board or I could not trust."

On Thursday, Nelson declined to comment publicly on Bobbitt's extension offer except to say, "We came out with something that was best for everyone."

Though Bobbitt did have the authority to move forward with the affiliation without the trustees' backing, he did not do so, and the University of Idaho announced an affiliation with Phoenix less than a month after the UA System trustees passed, as predicted by Trustee Ed Fryar, who favored the TES-Phoenix deal and noted that if the UA System didn't move forward, another system soon would.

In mid-May, the Idaho State Board of Education, sitting as the Board of Regents of the University of Idaho, granted approval for the creation of a not-for-profit entity to acquire the operations of the University of Phoenix. As part of the agreement, the U of I would receive an annual supplemental education funding payment of $10 million that would grow over time -- the UA System expected to receive $20 million annually should it have affiliated with TES/Phoenix.

"The political landscape in Idaho leaves public universities vulnerable. Meanwhile, for-profit universities are taking a hit on a national scale," U of I President Scott Green stated in a U of I news release. "By affiliating with University of Phoenix, we bring together the best of both systems and build on our common desire to educate students."

The $550 million acquisition agreement will be funded by a mix of taxable and nontaxable bonds issued by the new not-for-profit, money separate from any U of I budgets, funding lines or state appropriations, according to the U of I.

Should Phoenix have affiliated with the UA System, that deal was expected to cost $500 million-$700 million, but no UA System funds would have been used.

'BOARD MADE THE RIGHT DECISION'

Nelson, Cox, Ted Dickey and Jeremy Wilson attended Thursday's meeting remotely, while the other half-dozen trustees were together in person at the UA System office.

Several trustees noted that while individual trustees may hold varying opinions on Bobbitt, extensive discussion led to Thursday's unanimous vote.

"I think these long discussions" -- which started months ago -- were pivotal in reaching "consensus," Harriman said.

"An individual trustee doesn't really have any power, but the board has tremendous power, and this was an action of the board," said Fryar. "I support any action the board takes."

Thursday's decision was not reached by "one individual, and that's the importance of a board," said Col. Nate Todd, another trustee. "The board made the right decision."

The "strength of this board is that we have great dialogue," Todd added. "You don't want groupthink on a board, and this board doesn't have groupthink."

OUTSIDE 'INTERFERENCE'

Last week, John Ed Anthony, a former trustee and chairman of Anthony Timberlands Inc., emailed a handful of trustees -- Nelson, Boyer, Cox, Crass and Dickey -- he knows or has relationships with to call for a change in system leadership due to the divided nature of the board, adding that "turmoil in operations" is caused by "lack of leadership." Anthony also noted he doesn't know Bobbitt well, and that Bobbitt joined the system after Anthony had left the board.

Eichler, in a response to Anthony, put the blame for the board's "division" on "interference with board business" from outside sources.

Bobbitt also criticized outside "interference" following the board's unanimous vote for Charles Robinson -- who had been interim chancellor -- as the next chancellor of UA-Fayetteville in November, noting he was dismayed by the public campaigning "by those on the outside" for various chancellor candidates, as these individuals "inserted themselves into the board's business."

Bobbitt favored the University of Utah's Daniel Reed for chancellor, and the board was divided, which led to a protracted search, but ultimately they voted unanimously for Robinson.

The finalists for the chancellor position were "extraordinary, and there was a difference of opinion on what the campus needed," Bobbitt said at the time. "I believe [Reed] could have done an excellent job, too, but the board made their choice, and it's fine with me."

On Thursday, Bobbitt acknowledged the public critiques of his leadership, but he said they've been dwarfed by the number of positive messages he's received, and "that support has kept me encouraged and moving forward."

NEW GENERAL COUNSEL

Also Thursday, trustees voted unanimously to offer the role of general counsel of the system to David Curran, currently associate general counsel, to replace Maxey. As is the case with Bobbitt, a detailed contract for Curran will have to be drawn up, agreed to by him and approved by the trustees.

"All candidates were extremely qualified, but we'll have an excellent general counsel" in Curran, said Harriman, himself an attorney.





Morril Harriman (left), chairman of the University of Arkansas System board of trustees, talks to the board as system President Donald Bobbitt listens during the board’s meeting on Thursday in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





