UAPB outfielder heads to the Swingman Classic

A University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff baseball player will be among the first to take advantage of MLB's new initiative to showcase historically Black college/university talent tonight.

Lawrence "Q" Noble, a junior outfielder this past season, will join 49 other baseball stars in Seattle for the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, as part of MLB All-Star Week 2023. The game begins at 9:30 p.m. Central on MLB Network.

Noble said he hopes this experience makes him a better player in advance of his senior season with the Golden Lions.

"I hope to be able to learn and add different things to my game to make me a more complete player," Noble said. "I want to be the best player that I can be. I want to contribute more for UAPB baseball, because I understand we need a winner. I just want to get better. I want to learn. I want to soak up everything that I can."

The Swingman Classic is a joint venture between MLB, the MLB Players Association and MLB hall-of-famer Ken Griffey Jr., a former Mariner.

When the event's creation was announced in December, Griffey said in a statement that he is excited to give HBCU athletes more national attention.

"Over the years, we have seen the decline of African American players, not because they don't want to play, but rather because they haven't been seen," Griffey said. "College scholarships for baseball are not comparative to other sports, and a lot of families cannot afford to pay the difference. So, this effort is the industry coming together to give these kids an opportunity to play the game they love on the national stage."

Noble is the only UAPB player participating, but the Southwestern Athletic Conference will be well-represented. Alabama State leads the nation with eight players, followed by Grambling State with seven and Southern with five. Coppin State has the most participants of any non-SWAC school with three.

In total, 42 participants hail from the SWAC with all member schools represented. Six players come from four Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference schools, with North Carolina A&T of the Colonial Athletic Association providing the final two.

Noble said the SWAC plays a unique style.

"We play fast," Noble said. "Pitchers are athletes. Everybody else on the field is probably a better athlete than them. So, it just says a lot, how we carry ourselves and how hard we work trying to be the best quality players we can be."

Noble, a Chicago native, started his college career at Coppin State in Maryland. He played in nine games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then transferred to UAPB. This past season, he tallied 32 hits, 33 runs and 16 RBI in 34 appearances. He went 26-of-30 in stolen base attempts.

Noble said after he finishes playing for UAPB, he hopes to play professionally with a goal to someday work in an MLB front office.

The HBCU Swingman Classic will be the opening event of All-Star Week. The MLB All-Star Futures game, featuring Watson Chapel graduate Markevian "Tink" Hence, will be Saturday, followed by the Celebrity Softball game. The 2023 MLB Draft begins Sunday. The Home Run Derby is Monday, and the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday.