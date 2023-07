A man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle wreck in rural Logan County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Kenneth Swift Sr., 89, of Booneville was killed about 2:50 p.m. when the 1999 Dodge Ram he was driving east on Arkansas 10 ran off the road and struck a tree, ejecting him from the vehicle, according to the report.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that it was cloudy and the road was wet at the time.