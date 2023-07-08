6 indicted in NYC straw donor election case

NEW YORK -- Six people were charged Friday in a scheme, prosecutors claim, to divert tens of thousands of dollars in public money to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' campaign months before his election.

The indictment, announced by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, does not implicate Adams or other current city employees in the upended plot.

Rather, it describes a straw donor conspiracy orchestrated by people with business before the city who hoped to maximize their donations in exchange for political favors.

Among the defendants are a former police commander who has known the mayor for decades and the owners of a construction safety business that's working on a trash depot on Staten Island.

"We allege a deliberate scheme to game the system in a blatant attempt to gain power," Bragg said in a statement. "The New York City Campaign Finance Board program is meant to support our democracy and amplify the voices of New York City voters. When the integrity of that program is corrupted, all New Yorkers suffer."

Prosecutors said the effort to illegally structure donations was led by Dwayne Montgomery, a former police inspector listed as the director of integrity for the Teamsters Local 237, which represents municipal workers.

Montgomery is accused of recruiting friends and relatives to take advantage of the city's generous matching funds system, which provides an eight-to-one match for the first $250 donated by a city resident.

He is accused of orchestrating more than two dozens straw donations between 2020-21, while also helping to organize fundraisers for Adams.

Evan Thies, a spokesperson for mayor's campaign, acknowledged that Adams knew Montgomery "socially," noting the two served in the New York Police Department together and later worked on criminal justice issues. However, he denied that the campaign had any knowledge of the scheme.

The indictment also names Shamsuddin Riza, Millicent Redick and Ronald Peek as helping to organize the illegal donations. Yahya Mushtaq and Shahid Mushtaq, the leaders of EcoSafety Consultants, a construction company with active city contracts, are named as well.

Although New York's campaign finance rules bar those with business before the city from donating more than $400, prosecutors say the defendants devised a scheme to donate to the campaign under the names of EcoSafety's employees, without their knowledge.

"You could use a straw man," Riza allegedly told Yahya Mushtaq during a phone call. "Whoever's on the LLC or the incorporation, those are the people that do business with the city. Anybody else is an employee, the employees don't fall under that criteria."

Riza, who owns a construction company and was previously charged with falsifying business records, also allegedly indicated that he was hoping to secure work from the city.

A City Hall spokesperson said Adams never discussed city business with any of the defendants, though he said it was likely the mayor and Montgomery had spoken about other matters in passing.

All of the defendants face charges of conspiracy, attempted grand larceny and making false statements.

Muhammad Ikhlas, a lawyer for Riza, said his client pleaded innocent on Friday and was released on his own recognizance. He declined to discuss the case further.

Shahid Mushtaq pleaded innocent and was released on his own recognizance. Yahya Mushtaq has yet to be arraigned. Scott Grauman, a lawyer for the Mushtaqs and Ecosafety Consultants Inc., said they will "vigorously defend against these charges."

Lawyers for the other defendants didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Thies, the campaign spokesperson, pledged to work with the campaign finance board and the district attorney as the case proceeds.

"The campaign always held itself to the highest standards and we would never tolerate these actions," he said.