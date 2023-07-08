An Arkansas hero

I walk into the Firehouse Museum & Hostel in Little Rock's MacArthur Park, and one of the first people I meet is Marvin Benton. His day job is parking enforcement coordinator for the city of Little Rock. Over lunch later that day at Sims BBQ, Benton tells me he still considers himself a firefighter.

It's Arkansas, a place where there are only two degrees of separation. That means Benton and I know a lot of the same people. He tells me that he hails from the far south Arkansas town of Strong. I mention that Strong once was known for having great high school basketball players and that I attended Ouachita Baptist University with one of those athletes, Jimmy Greer. Benton smiles.

"That was my cousin," he says. "We were teammates in high school."

Benton had seven brothers and sisters. He says his parents taught all eight children the value of rising above life's circumstances in order to reach their goals. Benton's goal was to be a firefighter, and he achieved that goal as a member of the Little Rock Fire Department.

In Wednesday's column, I wrote about the start of a $3 million fundraising campaign that will allow the fire museum to double in size. Among the things that will be added will be a conference center for fire safety education classes. Benton will head that program. I ask him to sign a copy of "Unfallen Hero," a book he wrote along with his wife Valerie in 2016.

A fire on April 5, 1993, changed Benton's life. He was trapped in a house that was consumed by fire. By the time his colleagues reached him, he had sustained third-degree burns over a third of his body. Benton serves as a motivational speaker when not working for the city. He often talks about that day.

"I had gone to the fish market just hours before the alarm at the fire station that evening," Benton writes. "I was in the mood for some fried catfish in preparation for the NCAA championship game. The call to the station came in around 7:30 p.m. It was a Signal 20, indicating a fire in progress. My fellow firefighters and I went through the proper procedures of putting on our turnout gear for the emergency.

"I had been out many times before. Even though this was a different station, I was quite familiar with the routine. As a firefighter for nine years, it was my job, and I welcomed the responsibility each time I went out. I approached this emergency like any of the others in the past. I was prepared and unbothered by the mission."

Upon arrival, Benton saw smoke coming from the back of the house. He got off the truck first at the nearest fire hydrant.

"It was my duty to wrap the main hose around the fire hydrant," Benton writes. "This was called catching the hydrant. The other firefighters proceeded in the truck. As they progressed, this allowed the hose to fall off the truck onto the ground. I connected my end of the hose to the hydrant while the others connected their end to the truck. Once both connections were made, the captain of Engine 13 took a hose to the back of the house while another hoseman and I took a hose to the front."

Benton was ordered to enter the front door to search for people in the house. There was fear that an elderly man was inside.

"The house was dark, eerie and filled with smoke," Benton writes. "The smoke made it difficult to see the hose I was carrying right in front of my face. When it was determined that no one was in the house, we progressed toward the back to extinguish the fire. As I prepared to open the hose, the dreadful order came."

"Get out! Get out!"

Within seconds, the house collapsed. Benton was trapped.

"For an instant, I thought about the second hoseman," he writes. "We had never met until that day, but he was still my fellow firefighter, and I wanted him to be safe. I didn't see, hear or feel him. He was gone, and I was alone. When the house collapsed, the force threw me backward, and I landed hard on my back. I began to curse while trying to talk myself through my situation. ... I knew I had to find a window, a door, a weak board leading to the outside."

Benton started crawling on the floor, but he couldn't find an escape route.

"I began to panic," he wrote. "I started twirling back and forth on the floor like a dog twirling to catch his own tail. And just as the dog's tail outsmarts the creature and stays one step ahead of him, so did my exit strategy remain one full stride ahead of me. It suddenly dawned on me that I was in trouble. ... There was the real possibility that I could die in this fire."

Benton began thinking of his three daughters, calling them his "reasons to survive." He says his first words once he was rescued were "sure glad to see you guys."

Throughout the rest of the 122-page book, Benton writes of his long road to recovery and the lessons it taught him. One chapter is titled "I Will Not Be An Invalid."

"When a person has been independent all his life, it is difficult to accept help from others," Benton writes. "My dependence on others, along with the nightmares I was experiencing, shook my emotional stability at its foundation. I needed help re-establishing the new me. It was recommended that I see a psychiatrist. With extreme reluctance, I did so. But I was utterly embarrassed. I didn't want anyone to know I needed emotional help."

Now, Benton is the one who provides emotional guidance to those who ask. I hope we can share a barbecue sandwich again one day while talking basketball and whatever else comes up. Marvin Benton is now among my Arkansas heroes.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.