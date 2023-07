Hope, 1908: This card was sent to Mary Hughes, a student at Henderson College in Arkadelphia. “We are having a street fair here now and are having a time. I see where your college and this place play ball tomorrow. … Tell Ruth that I am going to get even with her for not answering my postal.” The card was of the Hope High School for white students; the school year averaged 107 days in Arkansas. Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

