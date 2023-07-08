Authorities recapture inmate who escaped from Osceola facility

Authorities have located and captured the escapee who ran away from an Osceola detention facility Friday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Joshua Harris, 32, was at large for about eight hours before he was apprehended around 9:30 p.m. Friday near a highway exit, authorities said.

Harris, who was serving a five-year sentence out of Independence County for four counts of drug possession, was taking out the trash early afternoon when he ran from the Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center on Mississippi County Road 732 near U.S. 61, according to the Corrections Department.

That correctional facility houses offenders whose crimes are nonviolent and nonsexual, and most of the inmates are serving short sentences for drug crimes, according to the statement, which noted that Harris will be transferred to a facility with increased security.

The specific highway exit where Harris was found was not named, though the Corrections Department noted that it was located "a few miles" from the correctional facility.