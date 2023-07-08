Bench trial scheduled for October in lawsuit over proposed go-kart facility in Rogers

BENTONVILLE -- A trial date has been scheduled in the lawsuit concerning a proposed K1 Speed indoor, electric go-kart racing venue next to the Frisco Station Mall.

Bentonville Rogers LLC, the company wanting to lease the space, filed a complaint in Benton County Circuit Court requesting a declaratory judgment on whether the use of the property would violate previous agreements with Frisco Station LLC.

Benton County Circuit Judge Doug Schrantz scheduled a bench trial for 9 a.m. Oct. 25.

Frisco Station claims in court documents the racing venue is in violation of two reciprocal easement agreements between property owners, both dated January 1994.

Plans for the proposed go-kart facility involve the north side of the building at 2111 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. The building houses Benton County offices and Samaritan Shop. A Kmart department store was previously in the building.

Bentonville Rogers bought the 5.3-acre parcel for $5.6 million in November, according to county property records. The property owner and the building's customers are allowed to use parking spaces owned by the mall, according to a parking and sign easement agreement dated 2004.

Frisco Station argues the building owned by Bentonville Rogers may only be used for "such purposes as are customarily found in retail shopping centers, including financial institutions, service shops, restaurants, offices and retail stores, and for no other use or purpose."

The agreements prohibit uses of the property which involve "any noise, litter, dust, dirt, odor or other activity, which may constitute a public or private nuisance, any unusual risk of fire, explosion or other hazard (including explosives or fireworks)" and bowling alleys, bingo parlors and skating rinks, according to a brief filed by Frisco Station in answer to the suit.

Representatives of Bentonville Rogers claim the easement agreements don't prohibit leasing the building to K1 Speed. The complaint by the company, filed March 23, says Frisco Station discussed leasing its own space to K1 Speed.

Frisco Station says it entered into informal discussions with K1 Speed and only merely began the negotiation process regarding the former Hobby Lobby space, but didn't attempt to lease the building.

The city approved a conditional use permit and a rezoning related to the proposed go-kart facility earlier this year. Commissioner John Schmelzle said in January the city's Planning Commission has its own criteria for land use and isn't able to get into a private dispute.

A Rogers location of K1 Speed would be the first in Arkansas, according to the company's website. The California-based company was founded in 2003 and has expanded to over 60 kart racing locations across the world, including Dallas and Arlington, Texas.

The entertainment venue aims to appeal to casual racers, enthusiasts and gatherings such as birthday parties and corporate events, a previous permit application states. According to the company's website, the 20-horsepower electric karts for adults can reach 45 mph. Junior karts can reach 20 mph.