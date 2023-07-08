Bentonville man accused of internet stalking of a child

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was arrested last week in connection with an internet predator sting.

Fletcher Groseclos, 28, was arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child. Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against him. He's free on a $200,000 bond.

The investigation started in May when Groseclos started communicating with an undercover Siloam Springs police detective who was pretending to be a girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Groseclos started sending private direct messages to the detective, who told Groseclos the girl's age several times, according to the affidavit.

Groseclos discussed meeting up to have sex with the detective pretending to be a child, the affidavit states.

The detective asked Groseclos at one point why he stopped talking to her and was it because of her age, the affidavit states. Groseclos said he was at first uncomfortable with the girl's age, which was redacted from the affidavit.

Groseclos said he felt ashamed because he knew it's wrong for him to want to have sex with the girl. He also questioned whether the girl was a cop and he could end up in prison, according to the affidavit.

Groseclos wanted to pick up the girl in Siloam Springs on June 29 and bring her to his home to have sex, the affidavit states.

Police found a receipt from a store, which showed Groseclos bought Plan B One-Step contraceptive; police also found two boxes of condoms in a backpack in Groseclos' car, according to the affidavit.

Groseclos' arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 7 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.