Today

Pleasant View hosts benefit program

Pleasant View Ministries, 1117 N. Palm St., will host a benefit program honoring Terry Shaw at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The guest soloist will be Johnesha Gatewood. Featured gospel recording artists will include the Smith Brothers, Voices of Deliverance, the Hayes Family of England, Gatewood Brothers, Set Apart, Nu Emage, Legacy Nation and Shaw Boyz. Words of encouragement will be given by Greg Smith. Prayers for healing will be given by Jenise "Sandy" Todd. Dee Clay will serve as the emcee. William A. Shaw Jr. is the Pleasant View pastor. Donations for Terry Shaw may also be sent via Cash App at $tshawpinebluff948.

Pilgrim church opens pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open the Raven's Nest Food Pantry July 8 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

St. John to give away food boxes

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to people in need July 8 from 9 a.m. until all food has been distributed. State IDs are required to receive one box per family. Food can be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks.

Beginning Today

Blues concert series gets 2nd season

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: July 8 -- Big Al and the Heavyweights; Aug. 5 -- Fonky Donkey; Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Today

"A Simple Heart" exhibit on display

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas presents a new exhibition by artist Kim Kwee. "'A Simple Heart' is a series of paintings, fabric works and assemblages representing a series of investigations into family, specifically mothers and daughters, and the shifting ontological status of dolls, decorative objects and ephemera like the vintage paper dolls the artist used," according to the news release. This exhibition will remain on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through July 8. Gallery admission is always free.

Sunday, July 9

Art league plans gathering

The Pine Bluff Art League will meet from 2-4 p.m. today at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. This event is free and open to the public.Participants will draw for a random oil based color to do a monochromatic study. They will then use the selected hue coupled with black and white pigments to form soft and hard gradients before painting from life where they will use their gradient keys to map out shadows and highlights, according to a news release. League members are encouraged to bring their original work to be voted on by their peers to be displayed at Simmons Bank in Pine Bluff, Relyance Bank in Pine Bluff, and Fairfield Community Credit Union in White Hall for a month.

Candlelight service honors homicide victims

Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St., will host the Candle Lighting Ceremony for Families Impacted by Homicides. The event will be at 3 p.m. July 9, presented by Flossie Lee. The Rev. Renice L. Davis is the host pastor. The ceremony will focus on families who have lost loved ones as a result of homicide, according to Lee. Her son, Keith Norfleet, was murdered in 1997 on Easter Sunday. Another man, Arthur Shaw, was also killed that same day on University Drive. Participants are encouraged to bring a picture of their loved one in addition to a special candle that they may want to light, Lee said. Candles will be provided to those individuals who do not have them. Details: Flossie Lee, (501) 563-9783.

Begining Sunday, July 9

I-530 lane closures to start

Overnight lane closures are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday as crews work to resurface a section of Interstate 530, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The project (Job # 020734) includes resurfacing 11 miles of I-530 from Stagecoach Road in Jefferson to Highway 65B in Pine Bluff. The contract was awarded to Cranford Construction Co. for $9.6 million. Lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the job is complete. The estimated completion is early fall 2023. All lanes northbound and southbound are part of this project, but only one lane will be closed at a time. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.

Monday, July 10

WC school board meets

Watson Chapel School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. The agenda includes the financial statement, recruitment and retention plan, and facilities update, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, July 10

Community foundation to accept grant requests

Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may download an application for Giving Tree Grants through the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation. Applications are available at arcf.org/givingtree beginning Monday. The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 10, according to a news release.

UAM Kids' University set

UAM Kids' University will be held from July 10-13 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The day camp aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge and spark imagination and creativity in children in grades 1-6, according to a news release. Early registration is open through May 31. If people sign up and pay by May 31, the registration fee is $80. If people sign up and pay between June 1-22, the registration fee is $100. After June 22, the registration fee is $125. The fee includes a T-shirt and all supplies. Register online at https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or call (870) 460-1596.

Tuesday, July 11

Relyance sets Business After Hours

Business After Hours will be held at Relyance Bank, 8500 Sheridan Road, at White Hall, from 5-6:30 p.m. July 11. "Please join us for a social event as we celebrate our one-year anniversary at our headquarters," a spokesman said in the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Wednesday, July 12

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, July 13

Talent show set at First UMC

The Godlywood Show, a family oriented talent show will be held from 6-9 p.m. July 13 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave.Presented by the Quad W. Missional Internship, the talent show invites people to "shine like a star." People of any age can enter or simply show up to support others. Light refreshments wil be provided.Three grand prize winners will be announced. Participants are urged to RSVP by Sunday. For details and to register, email nyeshia.aldridge1987@gmail.com .

NAACP to meet

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will hold its monthly membership meeting at 6 p.m. July 13. The event will be held at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, according to a news release.

Friday, July 14

Small biz center sets local events

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will offer free in-person and online opportunities to learn about starting and growing a business in July. Current and prospective business owners are invited to meet with an ASBTDC business consultant. Dmitri Scott of the ASBTDC Lead Center will hold open office hours in three locations: July 14, Pine Bluff -- 3-5 p.m., Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System main library; July 21, Helena -- 10 a.m. to noon, Phillips County Library; and July 28, Clarendon -- 10 a.m. to noon, Clarendon City Hall. Details: Dmitri Scott at dscott@ualr.edu or (501) 804-4530.

Women of Faith set trip

The Women of Faith will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., on July 14 to see the stage presentation of "Ester" at the Sight and Sound Theatre. A detailed itinerary can be obtained by contacting Jessie Clemmons at (870) 692-2194.

Through Monday, July 17

Area Agency hosts fan drive

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will hold the annual Beat The Heat Fan Drive for Jefferson County through July 17, according to a news release. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people. People who want to make a donation or purchase a fan should call Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6309 or Pauline Jones (870) 543-6300, at Area Agency.

Tuesday, July 18

3rd Ward meeting set

The Third Ward Community Watch will meet at 6 p.m. July 18 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All Third Ward residents are invited to attend, a spokesman said.

Thursday, July 20

ASC opens Rosenzweig exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will open the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition with an awards reception from 5-7 p.m. July 20 at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St. Juror Rachel Trusty will present the awards at 6 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free, according to a news release.

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The guest speaker will be Paula Abbott of Terrell, Texas. Her topic will be "Broken to Beautiful." There will also be a presentation by David Rodgers, vocalist/guitarist, of Pine Bluff, according to a news release. The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, tax and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations not kept.

Through Friday, July 21

Arts Council seeks entries for Small Works

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting entries for the 2024 Small Works on Paper juried exhibition. Entries can be submitted at www.arkansasarts.org through July 21, according to a news release. Artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry may enter up to three works of art on paper for a fee of $15 for the first entry, $20 for two entries or $25 for three entries. Membership to the registry is free and open to all Arkansans age 18 or older. The 2024 juror is Laura Blereau, curator of exhibitions at the Newcomb Art Museum of Tulane University. Details: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11694.

Saturday, July 22

Blues artists to perform at challenge

Blues acts will be chosen at Pine Bluff to participate in the 2024 International Blues Challenge at Memphis, Tenn. The Port City Blues Society will host the regional competition, The Road to Memphis, at 7 p.m. July 22 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The regional round is free to attend. An impartial panel of judges will select the winning acts to advance to The Blues Foundation's world-wide competition to be held in January 2024, according to a news release. Applications and regulations are available on the organization's website, pc-blues.com.

Sunday, July 23

Historical Society plans meeting

The Jefferson County Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. July 23 in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church, 717 W. 32nd Ave. Everyone is invited to attend, according to a news release.The speaker will be Rex Nelson, senior editor and columnist for the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. His program will be "The Arkansas Paradox," according to a news release.

Monday, July 24

Veterans urged to attend event, file claims

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will host the PACT Act Summer VetFest for Veterans from 1-3:30 p.m. July 24 at the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center - Bldg. 170 Rec Center, in North Little Rock. The event will encourage Arkansas veterans and survivors to apply for new health care and benefits under the PACT Act. Most veterans who apply for PACT Act benefits by Aug. 9 – or submit their intent to file – will have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, according to a news release. Veterans may also file a claim online for PACT Act-related benefits. For more information, see the fact sheet at https://benefits.va.gov/BENEFITS/factsheets/general/intenttofile.pdf . For details or to RSVP, call the public affairs office, (501) 257-5393.

Through Thursday, July 27

Hurricane HYPE to host summer camp

Parents are invited to register their children for the Hurricane HYPE Center's Summer Camp scheduled for June 12 through July 27. The center is located near New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St. The camp is open to youth in the first through eighth grade. Participants will enjoy an array of activities -- some outdoors -- as well as swimming and enrichment. Sessions will be held Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Two sessions are available. Summer 1 will take place from June 12 through June 29. Summer 2 will take place July 10 through July 27. The cost is $125 per child per session. A limited number of slots are available. For details, call (870) 534-2782, text (501) 313-3696 or email hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Applications for the camp are available by visiting newsthurricane.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Early voting begins in PBSD election

The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held Aug. 8 and polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Early voting will be held Aug. 1-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release. Voters will decide whether to increase the existing millage rates to 47.7, which would represent a 6-mill increase in the old PBSD and 6.9-mill increase in the old Dollarway School District. Proceeds will go toward construction of a new high school, according to a recent article in The Commercial. Aug. 1 is also the last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email. Voters must contact the county clerk's office for a new absentee ballot application if they want to vote absentee. People may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni set conference

The 2023 National Alumni Association Summer Conference will be hosted by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association. Registration is $150. The conference will take place Aug. 3-5 at Pine Bluff and the theme is "UAPB EVERYDAY: One Alumni, One University." A reception at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Pine Bluff will kick off the three-day event. Informative workshops presented by various speakers will take place at the STEM Conference Center at UAPB. Participants will receive updates about the National Alumni Association and UAPB. The conference will be accentuated by a tour of the UAPB Athletic Department and semi-formal Gala at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association Office at (870) 536-2309 or summerconference@uapbalumni.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

PBSD holds special election

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office reminds all voters that they must contact the clerk's office for a new absentee ballot application if they want to vote absentee. The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held Aug. 8 and polls will be open at polling sites 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in the district will decide whether to increase the existing millage rates to 47.7, which would represent a 6-mill increase in the old PBSD and 6.9-mill increase in the old Dollarway School District. Proceeds will go toward construction of a new high school, according to a recent article in The Commercial. The county clerk's office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. People may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application.The application can be mailed, faxed, or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 101 W. Barraque Ave., Ste. 101, Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. Details: County Clerk's office, (870) 541-5322.

Friday, Aug. 10

GOP to host senator

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will host U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., as the guest speaker during the 2023 Lincoln- Reagan Dinner. The dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the White Hall Community Center. Further details will be forthcoming, according to a news release.

Through Friday, Aug. 11

Trinity sets summer camp

Registration is underway for Trinity's Learning Center Summer Camp 2023 to be held at Trinity's Annex Building, 2900 W. Sixth Ave. The camp will take place Monday through Friday, June 5 through Aug. 11. Daily sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be served, according to a news release. There is a participant limit of 30 to 40 students. The registration fee is $25 per child plus $10 weekly. Details: (870) 534-5669 or (870) 692-1127.

Focus group to discuss expanding internet

A focus group is collecting information about expanding high speed internet. The community is invited to attend a listening session from 6-8 p.m. July 18 at the Pine Bluff Public Library, 600 S. Main St. Food and childcare will be provided. "The Arkansas State Broadband Office is building its Digital Opportunity Plan and wants to hear from you about your experiences online to-date and what Arkansans need going forward," according to a news release. AR Connects, part of the Arkansas Connectivity Coalition, is working with the broadband office on this effort.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Active shooter topic at free seminar

Ed Monk will host a free educational presentation on "The Active Shooter Problem & How to Minimize Victims" from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.Monk has been researching and providing training on countering the active shooter threat for more than 15 years, according to a news release. The event is free, but attendees must reserve their seats on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lecture-the-active-shooter-problem-how-to-reducevictims-tickets-624099958777.

Friday, Oct. 20

UAPB alumni plan ceremonies

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and hold other ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Alumni Luncheon and General Membership Meeting and Alumni King and Queen Presentation, according to a news release. Details: https://uapbalumni.org/

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.