CAR TALK: Get driving to get ready for emissions inspection





DEAR CAR TALK: I recently took my 2015 Honda Civic in for an emissions inspection so that I could renew my registration. The car has 34,000 miles on it. The mechanic says "You have not driven the car much. Go drive it more and come back for re-test."

What kind of nonsense is this? During the pandemic, my wife drove that car probably a mile or two a week, and she continues to log no more than two miles per week. Is there a law that people like us, who don't drive much, cannot register a car? – Srikant

DEAR SRIKANT: No, there's no law against not driving much. In fact, they should give out medals for it.

Here's what's going on. Emissions and smog tests these days are performed by the car's own computer. Your car's computer is constantly analyzing your exhaust.

The computer analyzes the stuff in your tailpipe to see how well your engine is burning its fuel. With that information, it constantly makes adjustments to the fuel and air inputs to keep pollution low.

Since your computer is collecting all of this information anyway, when you go in for an emissions test, the mechanic simply plugs his scan tool into a port on your car and asks for the data.

The computer then reports how much carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, unburned fuel and nitrous oxides your engine is producing. But before it will even issue the report, the computer performs a "readiness test." The readiness test is all about your fuel system pressure.

Unless the computer can verify that your fuel system is able to reach full pressure and stay there for a sufficient number of miles, it won't allow the mechanic to even run the test. And that's what happened to you, Srikant.

While you can fail the readiness test because of an actual leak (or a loose gas cap), it's more often caused by not enough driving. That's what your mechanic thinks it is, and he's probably right.

So, here's the solution: Fill up the tank, and make sure the gas cap is properly secured. Then pick a nice restaurant about 40 or 50 miles from home. Take your wife there and have a wonderful lunch.

Get a small box of pastries to go, drive right back to the inspection shop, give the pastries to the mechanic and ask for another test. With 80-100 miles driven on the same tank of gas over a short period of time, you should pass with flying colors, Srikant. The pastries are just an insurance policy.

And if it works, call the restaurant and make another reservation for the same day next year.

DEAR CAR TALK: I went to my Toyota dealership to get my 2021 Tundra's oil changed. They use synthetic oil. The cost for an oil change and tire rotation was $195. Over $60 of that was for "oil conditioner" and "gas conditioner." Synthetic oil is expensive enough -- do I really need oil conditioner?

I've been a longtime customer. This time, I'm feeling a little duped. They didn't use "oil conditioner" during the free maintenance period, by the way. – Nelson

DEAR NELSON: I've heard that oil conditioner makes your oil easier to comb, style and blow dry. These sound like profit conditioners to me. I'd ask what purpose these additives serve. I'd be curious to hear the dealer's answer.

Many years ago, Subaru was having a problem with oil burning. And as a solution, Subaru recommended an oil additive that supposedly reduced the oil consumption. So, I suppose something like that could be going on. But if that's the issue, they should be explicit about it. And I've heard nothing about any such Toyota directives for late-model Tundras.

The gas conditioner is even more questionable. Eons ago, people used to add gas line anti-freeze to their fuel tanks. It was essentially alcohol, and any water in the system would bind to the alcohol and then get expelled during combustion. But the need for that was eliminated decades ago when alcohol was added to gasoline itself.

"Gas conditioner" could also be some kind of fuel system cleaner. You don't need that either, because there are very good detergents in gasolines already.

Then there's gasoline stabilizer, designed mostly for lawnmowers and snowblowers that sit for much of a year without running. Stabilizer helps prevent old, inactive gasoline from degrading and leaving varnish deposits. But you haven't said anything about letting your Tundra sit for 10 months at a time, Nelson.

So, I'd ask the dealer to explain exactly what these conditioners are, what they do and why they're necessary. And when he can't, or can't do it convincingly, decline them both next time.

