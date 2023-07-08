Central Arkansas Water partners with firm to allow customers to pay off past-due bills without fees or water shutoffs

The water utility that serves the greater Little Rock area is now allowing customers to enroll in no-fee payment plans if they have past-due bills of $50 or more, according to a news release issued Friday.

The program is a partnership between Central Arkansas Water and the firm Promise. It began Monday, according to the utility.

"Customers who enroll in a payment plan for their outstanding balance will be protected from negative consequences such as penalties, fees, and water service disconnections as long as they stay current on their plan," the news release said.

Individuals as well as businesses are eligible so long as they have a balance of $50 or more. Property owners and tenants also are eligible, according to Central Arkansas Water.

Customers can enroll via the PromisePay portal, which, in addition to payments, can facilitate requests for extensions or modified due dates, the news release said.

According to a frequently-asked-questions page, some Central Arkansas Water customers may receive grants through the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program to cover part of their payment plan balance.

The utility previously partnered with Promise on an effort to distribute funding from the program, known as LIHWAP, to eligible customers.

In order to maintain water service, customers on a payment plan must pay all new bills with Central Arkansas Water directly.

A section of Promise's website describing its services for utilities says, "Promise increases revenue for utilities by helping their customers tackle existing debt and avoid service interruptions. We offer flexible payment plans, simple relief distribution, and easy online account lookup to help struggling customers get back on track."

"I am excited to partner with Promise and to provide our customers with a more convenient, flexible, and personalized payment experience," Central Arkansas Water Chief Executive Officer Tad Bohannon said in a statement included with the release Friday. "We want to meet our customers where they're at, empower them financially, and ensure they continue to receive high-quality water services from us."

The uniform bill used locally lists water charges along with wastewater and solid waste fees. Customers who fall behind could rely on Promise to pay off a past-due bill that encompasses more than just water service, according to a Central Arkansas Water spokesman.

"It's one bill," Doug Shackelford wrote in an email Friday. "Customers don't have the option to designate their money just to pay sewer or just to pay sanitation. If they're behind, they're behind in everything, and they could set up a [P]romise pay plan to help them get caught up."

More information is available at carkw.promise-pay.com.