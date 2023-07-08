Charter school announces partnerships with agencies

Lt. Col. Jason Smedley, commandant of the Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy, said Friday he believes it will take the entire community to make sure children get the right education.

Smedley's ambitions have been answered with the announcement of the Academy's new partnerships with several local agencies to enhance educational exposure and develop new internship opportunities for students. New partners will include the Little Rock Police Department, Little Rock Fire Department, Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services, the Arkansas National Guard, Pulaski County sheriff's office, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Boys and Girls Club, Arkansas Fire Training Academy, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and the Forge Institute.

To aptly welcome their new partners and profess educational plans, the Academy announced the partnerships on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol on Friday. Smedley expressed his appreciation for the commitment of their new partners, and detailed their curriculum plans.

"Many of our partners will be hands-on in developing our curriculum," Smedley said during the announcement.

The Academy, an open-enrollment charter high school approved by the state Board of Education in September 2021, will open its doors in August with 150 ninth- and 10th-graders. Each year, the Academy will add a new ninth-grade class until the school expands to 600 total students. The campus is located on a 25-acre site on 10710 Interstate 30.

Smedley said the Academy will offer courses centering around specific career avenues, whether it be in law enforcement or cybersecurity skills. Smedley emphasized that while the Academy works toward the goal of delivering exposure to the military and first responder services, the school won't expect every student to serve in the future.

Much of Smedley's purpose for these partnerships also revolves around incentivizing the youth to build a career in Central Arkansas. He believes partnering with local agencies will help the Academy work within the community, and deliver on that aspiration.

"We want them to have a consideration for a career in Arkansas," Smedley said after the news conference.

An emphasis on skills and hands-on experience was emphasized during the announcement as well. Smedley wants to ensure that students at the Academy are uniquely qualified and prepared for jobs before they even begin working. He believes it's important for students who experience this program to understand the requirements of a job before they even get it.

However, most of what Smedley hopes for centers around preparation for the future. Smedley and the Academy as a whole have an expressed goal of setting children up to have long-term success in their post-high school experiences.

"We will ensure our cadets are prepared for tomorrow," Smedley said.

The Academy is part of a trend in Pulaski County where high schools are developing more career-oriented programs, with partnerships from the public and private sector.

The Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and other chambers in Pulaski County have been involved in efforts since 2018 to bring the national Ford Next Generation Learning model to area school districts. That high school organizational model, which is now used in several dozen school systems including Louisville, Ky., and Nashville, Tenn., blends core academics with career and technical education as a way to make education relevant to participating students.