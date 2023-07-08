Church notes: Bella Vista Community Church hosts women’s conference April 29





Benton County

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube. Listen to the podcast "Hearing Matters" on the website.

The Exercise Group meets at 7:45 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in the fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets at 1 p.m. Fridays in the office lobby.

Information: 855-2390 or visit pcbv.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Kid's Connect and a nursery are available during the service.

There will be a ukulele camp from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 17-21 open to anyone age 6 or older. The fee is $20 per person or $35 for a family for the week.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the chapel; Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Choir meets at 5:30 p.m.; and ping pong players meet from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-1126, email questions@bvcc.net, or bvcc.net.

The First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., holds Sunday services at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday in person and online. Bible Study for adults meets at 9 a.m. Sundays. The FPC Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays.

Information: (479) 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, holds services in person and livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other services. Church van pick up is available.

Breakfast Before Church Fellowship is held from 8:45 to 9:20 a.m. each Sunday of the summer in the Fellowship Hall.

A support group for caregivers of dementia patients will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 13, with subsequent meetings the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m.

Lectionary study is at 9 a.m. each Monday. Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship is at 7 a.m. each Monday. Samaritan Fridays are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. each week in the Narthex. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College have started the new semester. They meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, from 6 to 9 p.m.

A 12-week summer mid-week study based on "The Screwtape Letters," by C.S. Lewis will be led by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold. The classes will be Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 30.

Vacation Bible School will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 9-12. Food will be provided

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

