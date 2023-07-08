EASI hires wellness director

Emergency Ambulance Services Inc. (EASI), 514 W. Fifth Ave., has hired Buster Lackey, Ph.D., as the wellness director.

Lackey is a licensed mental health and alcohol and drug abuse counselor. He will oversee the newly created Wellness Unit at EASI, according to a news release.

The wellness director will provide mental health, life coaching, and critical incident debriefing to the EASI staff and assist in training the EMS staff to provide mental health services to EASI patients and their families.

Lackey will be assisted in the Wellness Unit by Nyeshia Aldridge, wellness coordinator and director of public outreach.

EASI cited facts regarding the need for mental health services among employees of emergency services' jobs.

"These alarming statistics mean one thing: EMS companies must start providing total wellness programs for their staff."

Because the company is dedicated to providing positive solutions, they were happy to announce the addition of Lackey to the EASI staff.

Talent show set at First UMC

The Godlywood Show, a family oriented talent show will be held from 6-9 p.m. July 13 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. Presented by the Quad W. Missional Internship, the talent show invites people to "shine like a star."

People of any age can enter or simply show up to support others. Light refreshments will be provided, according to a news release.

Three grand prize winners will be announced. Participants are urged to RSVP by Sunday. For details and to register, email nyeshia.aldridge1987@gmail.com.

I-530 lane closures begin Sunday

Overnight lane closures are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday as crews work to resurface a section of Interstate 530, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The project (Job # 020734) includes resurfacing 11 miles of I-530 from Stagecoach Road in Jefferson to Highway 65B in Pine Bluff.

The contract was awarded to Cranford Construction Co. for $9.6 million. Lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the job is complete. The estimated completion is early fall 2023. All lanes northbound and southbound are part of this project, but only one lane will be closed at a time. Details: IDriveArkansas.com.

Art league plans gathering Sunday

The Pine Bluff Art League will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. This event is free and open to the public.

Participants will draw for a random oil based color to do a monochromatic study. They will then use the selected hue coupled with black and white pigments to form soft and hard gradients before painting from life where they will use their gradient keys to map out shadows and highlights, according to a news release.

League members are encouraged to bring their original work to be voted on by their peers to be displayed at Simmons Bank in Pine Bluff, Relyance Bank in Pine Bluff, and Fairfield Community Credit Union in White Hall for a month.

Yearly membership dues are $45. Artists can make a check out to the Pine Bluff Art League and mail it to Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. Details: pbal.org or contact PBAL member Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.