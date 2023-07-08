Crashes in state leave 2 dead, 1 injured

Two men were killed and another injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Thursday evening and early Friday morning, according to preliminary reports from police in the state.

Austin Thompson, 31, of Vian died around 7:41 p.m. Thursday after the 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding north on Towson Avenue in Fort Smith collided with a 2006 Chevrolet HHR that turned in front of him, according to a report from Fort Smith police.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 35-year-old Christopher Grigsby of Van Buren, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the report says.

An officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Christopher McCallister, 47, of Benton died around 2 a.m. Friday after he walked onto Interstate 30 near Benton and was struck by a 2022 Peterbilt truck, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.