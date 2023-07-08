Differences collapse Dutch government

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The Dutch government collapsed Friday because of irreconcilable differences within the four-party coalition about how to rein in migration, a divisive issue that has split nations across Europe.

The resignation of Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the longest-serving premier of the nation, means the country will face a general election later this year. Rutte and his government will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until a new ruling coalition is chosen.

"It is no secret that the coalition partners have very different views on migration policy," Rutte told reporters in The Hague. "And today, unfortunately, we have to draw the conclusion that those differences are irreconcilable. That is why I will immediately ... offer the resignation of the entire Cabinet to the king in writing."

Opposition lawmakers wasted no time in calling for fresh elections.

Geert Wilders, leader of the anti-immigration Party for Freedom, tweeted, "Quick elections now."

Jesse Klaver, leader of the Green Left party also called for elections and told Dutch broadcaster NOS: "This country needs a change of direction."

Rutte, the Netherlands' longest serving premier, presided over late-night meetings Wednesday and Thursday that failed to result in a deal. At one final round of talks Friday evening, the parties decided unanimously that they could not agree and, as a result, could not remain together in the coalition.

The coalition has tried for months to hash out a deal to reduce the flow of new migrants arriving in the country of nearly 18 million people. Proposals reportedly include creating two classes of asylum -- a temporary one for people fleeing conflicts and a permanent one for people trying to escape persecution -- and reducing the number of family members who are allowed to join asylum-seekers in the Netherlands.

"We've been working at this for a long time, and all the information is on the table. We have to look together to see if we can make something of it," Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, a member of Rutte's party, said ahead of the latest round of talks.

Last year, hundreds of asylum-seekers were forced to sleep outdoors in squalid conditions near an overcrowded reception center as the number of people arriving in the Netherlands outstripped the available beds. Dutch aid agencies provided assistance.

Just over 21,500 people from outside Europe sought asylum in the Netherlands in 2022, according to the country's statistics office. Tens of thousands more moved to the Netherlands to work and study.

The numbers have put a strain on housing that already was in short supply in the densely populated country.

Rutte's government has worked for a law that could compel municipalities to provide accommodations for newly arrived asylum-seekers, but the legislation has yet to pass through both houses of parliament.

The prime minister also has promoted European Union efforts to slow migration to the 27-nation bloc. Rutte visited Tunisia last month with his Italian counterpart and the president of the EU's executive commission to offer more than $1.09 billion in financial aid to rescue the North African nation's teetering economy and to stem migration from its shores to Europe.

If the four-party coalition collapses, there likely would be an election for the 150-seat lower house of the Dutch parliament later this year.