EDITORIAL: Path of dreams

"Each man is the architect of his fortune."

--Appius Claudius Caecus (312 - 279 BC)

In his day, Horatio Alger wrote stories about young people who overcame difficult circumstances to achieve better things in life. His name is almost synonymous with the phrase "rags to riches." And it's this rags to riches theme from which the Horatio Alger scholarship was born.

According to the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans website, "Since 1984, Horatio Alger Association Members and Friends have funded need-based college scholarships to low-income youth to pursue their dreams through higher education." The organization is 76 years old and has provided more than $200 million in scholarships to approximately 35,000 deserving students.

The paper reports that this year, two Arkansas teenagers who will graduate in the class of 2024 are among the 105 winners nationwide of the scholarship.

They are Tobie Berry of Eureka Springs and James Couch of North Little Rock. Each will receive $25,000 to pay expenses for college.

Their stories are inspiring. These two young people are going to go places, we can just feel it. They are people who never gave up--and it doesn't take an oracle to predict they never will.

For Tobie Berry's part, she lived in a tent, then a house without electricity or running water. The paper says her family had a protective order keeping Dad away.

For young Mr. Couch's part, he was motivated to apply for the scholarship by Gwen Leger, his high school counselor. When he got word he was chosen, Mrs. Leger was the second person he called after his mother.

Not only is James Couch president of the student council, he's also a member of the Beta Club, Math Honors Society, Key Club, National Honor Society, and president of the Little Rock Kappa League. If that's not enough, he placed third in state wrestling and, lest we forget, he works part-time at T.J. Maxx. When does he have time to apply for scholarships?

He was bullied for being a leader, but it has allowed him to figure out who his friends are and who he may never talk to again, not out of spite, but because he's on a different and better path than they are.

The path he dreams of includes being a surgeon.

It's hard not to like a novel about individuals who pull themselves up by their boot straps. However, these two kids are not fictional stories. They are characters in their own works of non-fiction.

Who says there's no hope for the future? With these two Arkansawyers going into the world, we still believe in a place called hope.