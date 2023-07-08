Flowers voices watershed project concerns

A state representative from Pine Bluff verbally sparred with officials from the Arkansas Black Mayors Association over how funding for watershed projects in the city and surrounding communities works.

District 65 Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, launched her complaints in what was already a heated public forum organized by the ABMA inside the Pine Bluff Convention Center ballroom Thursday evening, as some citizens aired their frustration over a lack of progress in curtailing flooding within the city. Flowers accused the ABMA, which acts as a fiscal agent and technical adviser for 19 projects in 14 cities in Arkansas approved for $95.9 million in federal funding toward watershed improvements, of operating for a 10% administrative fee that goes with what the ABMA calls a first-of-its-kind undertaking.

"With grants like this, there's a 10% administrative funding that goes to whoever manages," Flowers said. "This was always meant for ABMA as well as the cities to share in that capacity building, utilizing those funds to manage our own projects, to determine who our engineers would be, to determine where the work got done, and I could go on. I want you to know, based on my understanding -- and I had a call two weeks ago with an official in Washington, D.C., with [the U.S. Department of Agriculture], several conversations -- and I was told emphatically that we would not lose our money."

An ABMA official tried to stop Flowers' speech, and she responded, "Hold on, I'm not finished...

"... I have supported and still support the effort for Pine Bluff to manage its own dollars for the capacity building, for the control and to assure the dollars stay in Pine Bluff first, rather than the entire watershed that includes White Hall."

"Thank you," interjected Ethan Dunbar, ABMA president and mayor of Lewisville.

"I'm not finished. I'm not finished," Flowers repeated. "This is a public meeting. It's my district and I'm'a finish."

Flowers referred to Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington's plan to have the city conduct watershed upgrades on its own rather than rely on the ABMA because the city has the capacity and can be reimbursed for the funding. ABMA officials say there is an agreement for cities, including Pine Bluff, to sign to begin the work, but a June 8 special City Council meeting failed to meet a quorum, delaying authorization for Washington to sign the agreement.

"If it only affected Pine Bluff, we'd say, go ahead and do your thing," Dunbar said. "The communities cannot be left out because the water flows out to those communities. Somebody has to speak for those communities."

The watershed projects in Pine Bluff, according to a community survey, also include: Atkins Lake, Baldwin, Dexter, Donaldsonville, Eastwood, Fairfield, Glenlake, Hardin, Henslee Heights, Hooker, Ladd, Leitner, Oakland Heights, Plain View, Samples, Sulphur Springs, Warbritton, Watson Chapel, West End, White Hall, Whitefield, Wilkins and Yorktown.

NO MONEY LOST

Flowers challenged a claim ABMA Special Projects Manager Kevin Hunt Sr. made, responding to a question from mayoral candidate Joni Alexander Robinson, that the dollars could go back to Washington if Pine Bluff pulls out of the agreement. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) awarded Pine Bluff $32 million of Arkansas' allocation in April 2022 and tabbed the ABMA as a fiscal agent in September of that year.

"You're right. You all will be at risk if you try to pull out of sending that money back to D.C.," Hunt told Alexander Robinson, appearing to confirm the details with Assistant State Conservationist Randy Childress. "If D.C. get it, it's no telling who might get it. It might not come back to Arkansas. ... That's the chance you all take if we don't get this agreement signed within the next 18 months."

Flowers charged that the $32 million has not been sent to the ABMA, so there would be no money to send back to Washington.

"I can promise you, on my life, on my house, $32 million is not sitting in an account with ABMA. That's not how this works," she said. "So, please be mindful that tonight, it is important for you all as constituents and citizens that you share what your issues and your problems are with flooding, but I also finally want to manage everybody's expectations in this room, because this right here is not really about you. This is not about you, because there are several phases that culminate into a construction phase. That construction phase will not happen for years."

ABMA representatives interjected again in hopes of stopping Flowers, but Kenneth Lee, lead consultant for the ABMA, asked, "You said the money is guaranteed. Are you willing to pay $32 million if the money don't come?"

Lee continued to make his point, and Flowers responded, "I'm not going to argue with you. I'm here to talk to my constituents."

The $32 million Pine Bluff was awarded is tied to an agreement from the NRCS to fix the watersheds inside Pine Bluff rather than a grant, Dunbar responded.

"I'm not going to try to address everything she said. She feels the way she feels, but the bottom line is we're here to try to move this project forward," Dunbar said. " The bottom line is, give us a chance. Give us your name, and we want to try to help. ...

"... We're going to do the job. We have to. That's what the money's for, and we're going to do everything we can to make sure the money is used for its intended purpose. She can talk about 10% or whatever she wants to talk about. All I can tell you is, we are here to try and get some information on where the issues are so we can address those through a planning process."

Said Washington, "The last thing I'm going to do is allow the money to go back." Washington also accused the ABMA of trying to schedule the meeting on a date when she would be out of the country.

When Hunt told Washington "thank you" for having one of her assistants reach out to him about this meeting, Washington denied the assistant was involved.

THIRD PARTY

The Legislative Black Caucus worked with watershed experts before the ABMA came into the picture, Flowers said, to secure money for cities including Pine Bluff. The ABMA serves as a fiscal agent and technical assistant for the funds the cities requested themselves, she said.

Flowers said she was on a call with Childress, stating he expressed concern about the ability of the ABMA to handle the projects. Childress did not respond to the claim, but Flowers said she was informed Pine Bluff does not have to send any money back if it chooses to fix watersheds on its own.

"No one in the country is doing this where the third party outside the state offices, which in Arkansas is NRCS," Flowers said. "This is a pilot. This was supposed to be successful, and it has turned into a mess because of division that is created by misinformation you are hearing tonight."

Dunbar denied the claims of misinformation, telling the audience the ABMA representatives were in town to make an honest attempt to help residents and gather information about their flooding problems. Public forums are typically required for projects that require federal funding.

ABMA officials outlined the four phases involved in the watershed construction along with key milestones for a final plan. The first phase is a preliminary investigation feasibility report, which is to assure a feasible plan can be developed to address a watershed; the second is the planning phase, in which a plan will be sent to the NRCS for approval; the third is the design phase; and the fourth is the construction phase.

Lee pointed out the planning process will take 18 months, the design will take a year and construction will take three to four years. A deadline for the projects has been set for August 2030, according to Dunbar.

"This is not something you can just throw together, and you don't want it thrown together," Lee said. "You want it to work. It's going to take time."

SURVEY

The ABMA asked citizens to complete a survey about their flooding challenges by accessing a QR code that leads to arcg.is/5Wamr0. But Flowers suggested an ulterior motive from the ABMA.

"You scanning something doesn't determine what that decision would be," she told the audience. "You are being used, and I don't appreciate it. This is my district. You are my people, and I won't have you being manipulated in the middle of this kind of foolishness."

Hunt stressed the ABMA cannot conduct any business without the federal government oversight.

"Part of this in the NRCS is what we call our scoping meeting, what you all see," Hunt said. "That's in our timeline. We have a timeline we have to follow, and this is part of our timeline. The next thing we have to do is get the firm teams ready to do the work they need to do to come back here again and have another meeting because we understand we cannot collect all the flooding areas in Jefferson County. This is a watershed project, not a Pine Bluff project. I just want to clarify that.

"The federal government is going to make sure that we do it, no matter what."