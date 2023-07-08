Funeral insurance employee accused of theft, forgery

HOT SPRINGS -- A funeral insurance salesperson working out of a local company was arrested Wednesday on felony charges stemming from allegations she was embezzling money by forging fake contracts to get commissions totaling over $11,000.

Debra Kay Faulkner, 56, who lists an El Dorado address, was taken into custody about 2:30 p.m. on one count of theft of property over $5,000 and two counts of second-degree forgery, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Faulkner, who lists no prior criminal history, was released later that day on a $10,500 bond and is set to appear July 18 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 30, 2022, Pete Maskunas, an SCI Shared Resource corporate investigator, reported he had been made aware of a fraud/forgery incident involving TruStage Insurance Co.

He alleges that an insurance salesperson, identified as Faulkner, had been creating forged documents for her own financial gain while selling insurance at a local funeral home for TruStage.

The affidavit notes the insurance "is for funeral arrangements so that everything would be covered after a death."

Faulkner would allegedly meet with potential clients and attempt to sell them a plan and while speaking to them would obtain their personal information. When the people would tell her they didn't want a plan right then, she would allegedly use their information to fill out a contract in their name.

She used a fake Social Security number and fake bank account information for the billing, which the affidavit notes "seem to simply be a single recurring number." She would then forge the signatures on the contracts and list that a check for the payment of the plan was being mailed.

The contract was sent in, the system accepted it and Faulkner was then issued commissions on the sales. After 30 days, when the checks did not arrive, TruStage would contact Faulkner, who would say that she was going to contact the customer to "see what the problem is," allowing her to "push the contract out for a while longer."

After a time, the contracts would be voided for nonpayment, but Faulkner had already received the sales commissions.

Approximately 29 fraudulent contracts were discovered with dates ranging from January 2021 through December 2022. The amount of commissions allegedly received by Faulkner for the forged contracts totaled $11,385.51.

Maskunas provided written statements from two local customers who stated they had met with Faulkner, but decided not to purchase plans and did not sign any contracts or permit any documents to be sent on their behalf.

After further investigation by Hot Springs police Detective Matthew Cheatham, a warrant for Faulkner's arrest was issued on May 27.