DEAR READERS: Plastic containers are so useful for storing everything in a refrigerator, but they can retain a smell.

To get rid of it, fill the containers with half household vinegar and half water. Soak overnight. Then, rinse well with hot, soapy water and air-dry.

Store containers with the lids off to prevent a musty smell from occurring.

DEAR READERS: You can make your own beauty products that can be effective, such as with honey. First, clean and steam your face. Apply honey over it and leave this on for 2 to 3 minutes. Then remove with a warm, wet washcloth. Honey facials work great and clean out pores.

DEAR HELOISE: I've found a less messy way to grease cookie sheets and pans. Place a quart-size storage bag over your hand and scoop up your desired amount of shortening or butter. Apply to surface that will be used for baking. When finished, remove the bag and discard. No more messy cleanup or greasy hands.

-- Linda Whitenton

DEAR READERS: Try these low-tech ways to get rid of dust on mini blinds in your house. Buy and use a new 2-inch paintbrush to wipe the blinds clean. Or, put clean socks on your hand to wipe off the dust. You could also grab a microfiber cloth.

DEAR HELOISE: I like to look for low-salt ways to add flavor to foods. I cannot use most bouillon, as well as soups, sauces, flavorings, etc. All have sodium that causes headaches and stomach upset for me. I am constantly searching for ways to avoid this problem. Maybe some of your other readers have suggestions?

If you have this problem or think you do, it's best to avoid most of these.

-- Mary Pittman

DEAR READERS: Midsummer brings tomato season, but what is a tomato? Is it a fruit or a vegetable? Let's see what the experts say. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the tomato is botanically a fruit because it contains seeds. But, with its vitamin content, low sugar and its use as part of a main dish or side dish, it is considered by nutritionists to be a vegetable. Fruits are usually served as a snack or dessert; vegetables generally aren't.

However you want to categorize them, tomatoes are a delicious and nutritious addition to any meal.

