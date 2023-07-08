Holt’s big day paces Yard Goats

FORT SMITH -- It was a Friday full of family and baseball for Greenwood Yard Goats pitcher Dawson Holt, and he wouldn't have had it any other way.

Holt picked up the win on the mound in the first game of a doubleheader for Greenwood in a 5-2 victory against the Forsgren Sportsman. He pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 1 run with 5 strikeouts.

But that wasn't the only baseball activity Holt was up to on Friday. Earlier in the day, he helped out at the Fort Smith Fellowship of Christian Athletes baseball camp teaching the game with his older brother, Arkansas Razorbacks star Peyton Holt. The family connection didn't end for him there either. His catcher in the final inning of Friday's win was his younger brother, Ty Holt.

"This was a really, really fun day," Dawson Holt said. "It was awesome to work the FCA camp today and teach the kids about God. He is the man. He is the one who got me through the game today. It was awesome to have my older brother down here. I love him so much and am very proud of what he has done."

Dawson Holt finished Friday's game strong for the Yard Goats with the final five outs all being strikeouts. He gave a big assist to his brother Ty Holt for that behind the plate.

"The mutual thoughts are always there with him," Dawson Holt said. "The mentality is on the same level. He knows what pitches I want. I just trust him and let him call it. It's his game and I just let him call it, which makes it so much easier on the mound."

The Yard Goats have been seeking pitching depth with the American Legion AAA state tournament later this month, and it was two strong outings from Dawson Holt and Brady Pettigrew, who started the game and pitched four efficient frames. Dawson Holt is just now getting back to pitching this summer after a shoulder injury two years ago.

The go-ahead hit was provided in the sixth inning by Noah Patrick, who was hitting 11th in the expanded batting order. He gave Greenwood its first lead at 3-2, and the Yard Goats didn't look back after that.

"I just needed to put the ball in play," Patrick said. "That was just the goal. It doesn't matter to me where I hit in the order. I wanted to make the most of my opportunity there. It's been a good summer mostly on the mound, so it was nice to get that hit."

Branson Brogan and Braden Skaggs also had big days at the plate for Greenwood. Brogan had an RBI hit in the fourth inning to score Skaggs, who later had a two-RBI hit in the sixth inning for a 5-2 edge. Skaggs also stole three bases in the game in the leadoff spot.

"The name of the game is building on offense," Greenwood Yard Goats coach Brennan Rogers said. "We keep talking about not having nine guys all going up there to hit home runs. It's about knowing who you are in the lineup. He gets on base and puts a lot of pressure as a base runner. He continued his strong summer in this game."

It wasn't the result the Sportsman wanted Friday, but that didn't take away from what has been a strong summer. They finished second in the American Legion AA state tournament and played well again against Greenwood. Colton Pulliam (leadoff double and later scored) and Michael Taylor (RBI hit) were key for the Sportsman.

"I thought our guys played hard just like they have all summer," Forsgren coach Rick Spoon said. "The guys showed up and played hard every game this season. That's all you can ask for really. They did it again today. I'm proud of this bunch having a great summer together."

FS AAA Sportsman 5, Greenwood 3

Logan Lundquist has led the Sportsman in home runs this season, providing plenty of power.

He added to his total in a big way Friday night. The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith infielder blasted a grand slam to aid the Sportsman in a come-from-behind victory.

"I want to give credit to my teammates getting on base to allow me that opportunity," Lundquist said. "It's been a really fun summer with that being my fourth home run. It's all coming together for me right now.

Lundquist came to the plate with the bases loaded after Josh Nowotny, Jett Frazier and Presley Nichols all reached base. The Sportsman were down 3-1 before one swing of the bat changed the game.